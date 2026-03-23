Transfer News: Atletico’s Antoine Griezmann To Seal MLS Move With Orlando City – Report

Antoine Griezmann is reportedly leaving Atletico Madrid to join MLS side Orlando City on a two‑year deal, with Fabrizio Romano giving the move his “Here We Go” seal ahead of the summer window

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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Atletico Madrid transfer news Antoine Griezmann Major League Soccer Orlando City move report
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Tottenham in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Multiple reports say Antoine Griezmann set to seal a move to MLS club Orlando City SC

  • He is expected to sign a two‑year contract with an option for a third, starting in the July transfer window

  • Griezmann, Atletico’s all‑time top scorer with 210 goals, has seen his role reduced this season

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is set to complete a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Orlando City SC, as per multiple media reports. The former France international, who won the 2018 FIFA World Cup, is expected to sign a two-year contract with the Lions, with an option to extend it by one more year.

According to reports from Marca and ESPN, Griezmann left the Atletico camp after the Rojiblancos’ 3-2 derby defeat to Real Madrid. He reportedly flew to Orlando to hold talks with the MLS franchise to complete the move ahead of the MLS summer transfer window, which opens on July 13.

Although neither club has spoken about the reported deal, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has given it the “Here We Go” tag. However, the Italian journalist mentioned that although Orlando’s initial bid was to buy Griezmann in March, the Atleti player opted to stay with the La Liga side until the end of the season.

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Griezmann’s Atletico Stint Nearing End

Since signing for Atletico Madrid for the first time in 2014, Griezmann has achieved legendary status at Diego Simeone’s side. He is the club’s all-time leading scorer with 210 goals. However, the veteran forward turned 35 in March, and has seen his role diminish this season.

Still, he has scored 13 goals and will hope to feature prominently in the team’s remaining fixtures, which include a UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona and a Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad.

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