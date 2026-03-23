Transfer News: Atletico’s Antoine Griezmann To Seal MLS Move With Orlando City – Report

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Tottenham in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Tottenham in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton