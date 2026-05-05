Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 SF: What Happened In Gunners' Last Match In PL

Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: What Happened In ARS' Last Match In Premier League?
In their most recent Premier League encounter on May 2, 2026, Arsenal delivered a clinical performance to secure a commanding 3–0 victory over Fulham at the Emirates Stadium. The result served as a significant statement of intent, pushing the Gunners six points clear at the summit of the league table as the title race intensifies.
The match was essentially decided within an electric first half. Viktor Gyökeres broke the deadlock as early as the 8th minute, clinically finishing an assist from Bukayo Saka. Saka himself then added to the tally in the 39th minute, finding the back of the net to extend the lead. Just before the halftime whistle, at 45+3 minutes, Gyökeres struck again by heading in a precise cross from Leandro Trossard, effectively putting the contest beyond Fulham's reach before the break.
The victory provided the team with crucial momentum and confidence heading into their high-stakes Champions League semi-final second leg.
Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: What Happened In The First Leg?
The first leg of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League semi-final between Arsenal and Atlético Madrid, played on April 29, 2026, at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. The Gunners took the lead in the 44th minute when Viktor Gyökeres successfully converted a penalty after being fouled by Atlético's David Hancko. Atlético Madrid leveled the score in the 56th minute through a Julián Alvarez penalty, awarded following a handball by Ben White.
The match was heavily influenced by VAR intervention. A late penalty initially awarded to Arsenal for a foul on Eberechi Eze was controversially overturned after a lengthy VAR review. Atlético nearly snatched a victory late in the game when an Antoine Griezmann curling effort hit the post. With the aggregate score level at 1-1, the tie remains perfectly poised for the second leg, scheduled for today, May 6, 2026, at the Emirates Stadium in London.
Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Match Details
Location: London, England
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: Wednesday, May 06
Kick-off time: 12:30 a.m. IST (Thursday, April 30)
Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the much-awaited first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal. Stay tuned for the live score updates, commentary, playing XI and updates.