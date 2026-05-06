Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League: Two Denied Penalties Leave Simeone’s Side Frustrated

Arsenal advanced to the Champions League final after a 1‑0 win, with the semifinal overshadowed by two denied second‑half penalty appeals that left Diego Simeone’s side frustrated

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final leg 2 penalty denial reactions
Arsenal's Declan Rice, left, tries to block a shot at goal from Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone during a Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid in London, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Champions League semifinal between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid was decided by a narrow 1‑0 scoreline

  • Two second‑half penalty incidents went against the Spanish side

  • Giuliano Simeone was brought down by Gabriel in the 51st minute

  • Antoine Griezmann appeared to be stepped on by Riccardo Calafiori soon after

Atletico Madrid’s hopes of winning the Champions League title for the first time ended in a semifinal loss to Arsenal in which two second-half penalty decisions didn’t go its way Tuesday.

Arsenal won 1-0 to advance to its first final in two decades 2-1 on aggregate. Atletico was trying to return to the final for the first time since 2016.

Atletico was looking for an equalizer when Giuliano Simeone felt he was fouled inside the area in the 51st minute. The Atletico player got past goalkeeper David Raya and was taking his shot when defender Gabriel came from behind to disrupt his attempt.

Simeone fell and loudly complained to German referee Daniel Siebert. Video review maintained the referee’s decision on the field to not award the penalty.

“It was all very fast but what I felt was that when I was taking the shot he destabilized me and I couldn’t shoot well. It’s what I felt,” Simeone said. “The referee didn’t even go to check the VAR. The same happened in the play with Antoine (Griezmann).”

Related Content
Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone gestures to the supporters at the the end of a Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid in London, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League: Diego Simeone ‘Proud’ Despite Semifinal Exit
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, left, and manager Mikel Arteta celebrate at the the end of a Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid in London. - | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
Arsenal 1-0 Atletico Madrid UCL 2025-26 Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Saka's Solitary Goal Helps Gunners Enter Final
Antoine Griezmann applauds Atletico Madrid's supporters after Tuesday's win over Club Brugge - File
Antoine Griezmann MLS Transfer: Forward Heading To Orlando City From Atletico Madrid - Check Details
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Tottenham in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Transfer News: Atletico’s Antoine Griezmann To Seal MLS Move With Orlando City – Report
Related Content

The play with Griezmann came five minutes later when the France forward appeared to be stepped on by Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori inside the area. The step on Griezmann’s foot appeared to be clear, but the referee called an earlier foul by Atletico’s Marc Pubill on Gabriel as both players went for the ball. Atletico did not think Pubill fouled Gabriel.

“There’s nothing to say. We are out and we need to congratulate Arsenal,” said Atletico coach Diego Simeone, who is Giuliano’s father. “We have to keep working. We won’t focus on a detail that can be seen and is very obvious.”

The coach downplayed the refereeing again in the post-match news conference, saying it was clear to them that the referee called an earlier foul on Gabriel before the foul on Griezmann happened.

Diego Simeone and Atletico’s players applauded as the visiting fans sang in the stands after the match.

“I’m not going to talk about the referee, I’m sure he tried to do his best, just like it happened in the first match,” Atletico midfielder Koke Resurrección said. “He’ll know how he should have refereed. I imagine that he tried his best.”

Both teams had complained of penalty calls not awarded in the first leg, when each side converted penalties in a 1-1 draw.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Samson Keeps CSK In Playoffs Hunt; Somani-Led Consortium Expresses 'Deep Disappointment'

  2. DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Hits Classy Knock On Testing Delhi Pitch To Shape Super Kings' Victory

  3. SRH Vs PBKS Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

  4. India Retain No. 1 Spot In ICC Men’s T20I Rankings; England, Australia Follow

  5. What Has Gone Wrong For Rishabh Pant As LSG’s Horror Show In IPL 2026 Continues

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  2. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  3. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 05, 2026

  2. Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Resign, Calls Poll Results A ‘Conspiracy’

  3. Thalapathy Rising: Joseph Vijay And The Disruption Of Dravidian Politics

  4. Trump Congratulates Modi On 'Historic, Decisive' Election Victory

  5. BJP’s Bengal Breakthrough: How It Changed the State’s Political Map

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Japan Turns To Russian Oil As Iran War Disrupts Global Supply Chains

  2. In Photos: Afghan Women’s Lives Reclaimed By Taliban Control

  3. Trump Launches ‘Project Freedom’ To Reopen Hormuz

  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  5. Deadly Blast At China Fireworks Factory Kills At least 21

Latest Stories

  1. SRH Vs PBKS, Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Game In Hyderabad?

  2. Trump Pauses Project Freedom Amid “Progress” In Iran Talks

  3. Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Vijay To Form Secular Government: Report

  4. Amma Ariyan Restoration To Premiere In Cannes Classics 2026

  5. Cannes 2026 | From Red Carpet To Jury, India’s Presence Feels Unmissable

  6. US Announces Phased Closure Of Peshawar Consulate

  7. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Beyoncé Stuns In Skeleton Gown, Sabrina Arrives In Dress Made Of Film Reels

  8. "Eat The Rich" Protests Surge Outside Jeff Bezos-Sponsored Met Gala 2026