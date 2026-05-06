Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League: Two Denied Penalties Leave Simeone’s Side Frustrated

Arsenal's Declan Rice, left, tries to block a shot at goal from Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone during a Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid in London, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant

Arsenal's Declan Rice, left, tries to block a shot at goal from Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone during a Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid in London, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant