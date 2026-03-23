Real Vs Atletico, La Liga 2025-26: Who Won Yesterday's RMA Vs ATM, Madrid Derby?

Vinícius converted a penalty in the 52nd minute to cancel out Ademola Lookman’s first-half opener for Atletico before the speedy Madrid forward grabbed the winner with a curling strike in the 72nd

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Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid's goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, centre, makes a save during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Vinicius scored a brace as Real grabbed the Derby honours in the La Liga fixture

  • RMA defeated Atleti despite being down to 10-men

  • Brazilian grabbed the winner with a curling strike in the 72nd minute

The cheers were back for Vinícius Júnior at the Santiago Bernabeu after the Real Madrid forward scored twice in a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday, keeping his team in the thick of the La Liga title race.

Vinícius had to endure jeers from Madrid’s fans earlier this season following the firing of coach Xabi Alonso and some embarrassing losses.

But as the results have improved, so has Vinícius’ reception from Madrid’s supporters. Madrid has reached a high mark under new coach Álvaro Arbeloa with the win over Atletico — after a humiliating 5-2 loss in September — and the elimination of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the Champions League.

And Vinícíus has rightfully gotten some credit for the team’s recent improvement in form as he had helped to lead Madrid along with midfielder Federico Valverde, with stars Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham out injured.

Vinícius converted a penalty in the 52nd minute to cancel out Ademola Lookman’s first-half opener for Atletico before the speedy Madrid forward grabbed the winner with a curling strike in the 72nd.

“Another great game by Vini, it was an example of his character, his talent. It was a great goal that gave us a win in a difficult moment. I am lucky to have him on my team,” Arbeloa said. “We remain in the league fight. Mission accomplished.”

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Surprisingly, the goals were Vinícius’ first against Atletico in La Liga after 12 scoreless derbies for the player. He had scored once before against Atletico in the Copa del Rey.

“I have worked hard all season for games like this,” Vinícius said. “I don’t know why, but when this time of the season arrives the goals and assists just flow.”

Madrid had to hold on for the last 12 minutes when Valverde, who had scored to make it 2-1 before Nahuel Molina leveled for Atletico, got a direct red card for a tough-looking challenge on Alex Baena, who in 2023 accused Valverde of assaulting him after a game.

The sending off almost cost Madrid when Julian Álvarez got free and hit the post with 10 minutes to play.

But Arbeloa’s team saw out the final minutes to ensure second-place Madrid stayed within four points of Barcelona with nine games remaining.

Vinícius Decides The Derby

Lookman made it five goals since joining Atletico from Atalanta in the winter transfer window when Giuliano Simeone used an exquisite touch of the side of his boot to leave the Nigeria striker free to score in the 33rd.

Madrid had to wait until after the break to quickly turn things around. Vinícius equalized from the spot after Brahim Díaz was fouled in the box by David Hancko. Valverde then won the ball from José Giménez and made it 2-1 in the 55th, extending his league scoring run to three straight games in addition to his recent hat-trick against City.

Atletico had looked finished but Molina came off the bench to lash in a long strike in the 66th before Vinícius restored Madrid’s advantage for good. He came in from the left flank and curled home the decider as Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal cheered from the VIP section of the Santiago Bernabeu.

“We could have done more in attack, and hopefully that can serve us for important games ahead,” coach Diego Simeone said, referring to Atletico’s upcoming Champions League quarterfinal matches against Barcelona and its Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad.

Bellingham played the final 15 minutes in his first action since injuring a hamstring in his left leg in February.

Mbappé went on in the 64th as he works his way back into form following a knee injury.

Neither side had its top goalkeeper between the posts with both out injured. Andriy Lunin started for Madrid in place of Thibaut Courtois, while Juan Musso was in for Atletico’s Jan Oblak.

García’s Goalkeeping Ensures Barcelona Win

Barcelona edged Rayo Vallecano 1-0 at Camp Nou earlier Sunday to keep up its winning form before the international break.

Ronald Araújo headed in the game’s only goal in the 24th from a corner kick, and goalkeeper Joan García’s impressive performance showed why he is most likely heading to the World Cup with Spain.

“This is why we bought him,” coach Hansi Flick said about García. Barcelona paid crosstown rival Espanyol 25 million euros (now $28.9 million) for García last summer.

García was included in Spain’s squad for the first time on Friday ahead of two friendly matches which will serve as warmups for this summer’s World Cup.

Stunning Comeback For Alaves

Alaves achieved one of the club’s most memorable wins after it erased a three-goal deficit at Celta Vigo to secure a 4-3 victory.

Opta Statistics said that was the first time a team has won on the road after trailing 3-0 in La Liga this century.

“I have never been part of a comeback like this,” said new Alaves coach Quique Sánchez Flores, who was in his third game in charge.

Also, Athletic Bilbao beat Real Betis 2-1 in the first match since Athletic coach Ernesto Valverde said he would leave the Basque club at the end of the season.

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