What to Know: Located 29 miles southwest of Boston and 25 miles northeast of Providence, Rhode Island, the stadium opened in 2002 and is home of the NFL's New England Patriots and MLS's New England Revolution. It replaced adjacent Foxboro Stadium, a 1994 World Cup venue. Grass was installed over the artificial turf. Train service to the stadium by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is limited to the days of events and will cost $80 round trip on days of World Cup matches, up from $20 for NFL and MLS games. Bus service from Boston will cost $95 round trip on days of World Cup games.