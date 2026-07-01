England Vs DR Congo LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

ENG take on DR Congo in the Round of 32 clash at Atlanta Stadium
The Three Lions have few injury problems of their own
DR Congo drew with Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal in the Group phase
The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, will prepare to host the Round of 32 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026, featuring a captivating clash between the 1966 champions, England, and the African team, DR Congo.
The Three Lions secured the top position in Group L with a total of seven points, having achieved two victories and one draw. In their opening match, Thomas Tuchel's team triumphed over Croatia with a score of 4-2, successfully avenging their defeat in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup against Zlatko Dalic's squad. Subsequently, they played to a scoreless draw against Ghana.
DR Congo faced imminent elimination from the FIFA World Cup, as they were down 1-0 against Uzbekistan in their final match, with under 30 minutes of stoppage time remaining. However, a remarkable brace from Yoane Wissa and a vital goal from Mayele, the striker for Pyramids FC, propelled Congo to a 3-1 victory.
England will have to be vary of the African side, who held a star-studded Portugal side to a 1-1 draw in their Group match.
The winner of this match will take on Mexico in the Round of 16 round, after El Tri defeated Ecuador 2-0 in their Round of 32 match at the Azteca Stadium.
England vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
England and DR Congo will be meeting for the first time.
England vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
Stadium: Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
Date: Wednesday, July 1
Kick-off time: Wednesday, July 1 at 9:30 p.m. IST
England vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026: Predicted XIs
England: Jordan Pickford; Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford; Harry Kane
DR Congo: Lionel Mpasi; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe, Steve Kapuadi, Arthur Masuaku; Noah Sadiki, Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe; Yoane Wissa, Cedric Bakambu
England vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
England will face a challenging and arduous match, as is typical when playing against teams that employ low defensive blocks. However, such games often conclude with the team that controls possession and territory ultimately discovering a path to victory. This is likely the outcome for England.
Prediction: England 2, DR Congo 0
England vs DR Congo, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming Info
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.