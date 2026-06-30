Ivory Coast Vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At Dallas Stadium

Ivory Coast Vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Gallery: Norway faces Ivory Coast in a much-anticipated Round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas. This marks a historic moment for Ivory Coast, as they are participating in a World Cup knockout game for the very first time, having secured their spot by finishing second in Group E. Meanwhile, Norway, making their World Cup return after 28 years, also qualified by placing second in Group I. Norway's star forward, Erling Haaland, is on the hunt to become the first player in history to score two or more goals in each of his initial three World Cup matches.

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
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Updated on:
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Ivory Coast Vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
Norwegian players huddle during a warm up before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Ivory Coast and Norway AP/Jessica Tobias
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Ivory Coast Vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
Norway's Erling Haaland (9) enters with teammates the pitch before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match AP
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Ivory Coast Vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
Ivory Coast's Evan Ndicka (21) warms-up prior to the World Cup round of 32 soccer match AP/Julio Cortez
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Ivory Coast Vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
Norway players warms up during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Ivory Coast and Norway in Arlington, Texas, AP/Sam Hodde
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Ivory Coast Vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston dons a viking outfit and poses during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match AP/Sam Hodde
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Ivory Coast Vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
Team Norway fans in the stands ahead of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Ivory Coast and Norway AP/Julio Cortez
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Ivory Coast Vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
Norway fans cheer before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Ivory Coast and Norway in Arlington, Texas AP
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