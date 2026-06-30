Ivory Coast Vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At Dallas Stadium

Norwegian players huddle during a warm up before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Ivory Coast and Norway AP/Jessica Tobias

1/6 Norway's Erling Haaland (9) enters with teammates the pitch before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match AP





2/6 Ivory Coast's Evan Ndicka (21) warms-up prior to the World Cup round of 32 soccer match AP/Julio Cortez





3/6 Norway players warms up during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Ivory Coast and Norway in Arlington, Texas, AP/Sam Hodde





4/6 New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston dons a viking outfit and poses during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match AP/Sam Hodde





5/6 Team Norway fans in the stands ahead of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Ivory Coast and Norway AP/Julio Cortez





6/6 Norway fans cheer before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Ivory Coast and Norway in Arlington, Texas AP





