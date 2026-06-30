Ivory Coast Vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At Dallas Stadium
Ivory Coast Vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Gallery: Norway faces Ivory Coast in a much-anticipated Round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas. This marks a historic moment for Ivory Coast, as they are participating in a World Cup knockout game for the very first time, having secured their spot by finishing second in Group E. Meanwhile, Norway, making their World Cup return after 28 years, also qualified by placing second in Group I. Norway's star forward, Erling Haaland, is on the hunt to become the first player in history to score two or more goals in each of his initial three World Cup matches.
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