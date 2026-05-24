La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 38 Wrap: Mallorca, Girona Relegated; Barcelona Lose At Valencia, Real Madrid Win

A
Associated Press
Published at:

A victory would have saved Girona but the team that just two seasons ago finished third in La Liga couldn’t better a 1-1 home draw with Elche. That result meant Elche ensured its safety

Valencia vs Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski scored in his final match as Barcelona player. Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Girona and Mallorca went down on the final day of La Liga

  • Real Madrid won 4-2 whereas Barca lost away to Valencia

  • Champion Barcelona, Real Madrid, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid and Real Betis had already locked up the top five spots

Girona and Mallorca were relegated after playing their last games of the La Liga season on Saturday, while Robert Lewandowski bid farewell to Barcelona as did Dani Carvajal to Real Madrid.

Girona and Mallorca both needed to win and for other results to favor them to make a last-gasp escape from the bottom three spots. They had no such luck and both will join last-placed Real Oviedo in the second division next season.

A victory would have saved Girona but the team that just two seasons ago finished third in La Liga couldn’t better a 1-1 home draw with Elche. That result meant Elche ensured its safety.

Mallorca beat Oviedo 3-0 but its goal difference with Osasuna and Levante did it in.

“I am torn up. It’s our fault we are going down,” Mallorca midfielder Sergi Darder said.

Celta Vigo locked up a sixth-place finish and the resulting Europa League berth after beating Sevilla 1-0.

Getafe is going to the Conference League after securing seventh place with a 1-0 win over Osasuna.

Champion Barcelona, Real Madrid, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid and Real Betis had already locked up the top five spots and the resulting Champions League berths before the last round.

Related Content
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski is thrown into the air by his teammates after his last game for the club at the end of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 17, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Joan Mateu Parra
Alaves' Carlos Protesoni, left, and Alaves' Nahuel Tenaglia celebrate after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Alaves and Barcelona in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. - | Photo: AP/MIGUEL OSES
Barcelona players lift the trophy after winning the Spanish La Liga soccer match against Real Madrid to clinch the Spanish league title in Barcelona, Spain. - | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Girona in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 10, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

The season concludes on Sunday with Atletico at Villarreal to see which finishes third.

Lewandowski scores in last game

Lewandowski scored in his last game for Barcelona, netting the champion’s only goal in a 3-1 loss at Valencia.

The 37-year-old striker and Barcelona decided to part ways this summer after he spent four seasons at the club. His goal at Mestalla Stadium was No. 120 in blue and burgundy.

Barcelona clinched the league title with three rounds remaining.

Carvajal and Arbeloa say adiós

Carvajal received ovations from the Santiago Bernabeu and wept when he was substituted in the veteran right back’s last game for Real Madrid.

Carvajal, whose contract is about to expire, assisted Gonzalo García for the opening goal. Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé added goals in the 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao.

Carvajal, 34, helped Madrid win six Champions Leagues since 2013 as its top-choice right back — until the arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold this season.

“Today I can’t stop recalling the golden age we shared,” a tearful Carvajal told the stadium when given a microphone after the game.

Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa also bowed out four months after replacing Xabi Alonso. He was unable to turn things around for a Madrid that finished second and without a trophy this campaign. Spanish media speculates that José Mourinho is close to returning to Madrid.

Defender David Alaba also played his last match for Madrid.

Azpilicueta retires

Former Chelsea defender César Azpilicueta played his last match as a professional before retiring when Sevilla visited Celta.

The 36-year-old Azpilicueta helped win multiple trophies with Chelsea, including two Premier Leagues and the 2021 Champions League, when he was team captain.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories