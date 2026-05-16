La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 37 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List – All You Need To Know

Alaves' Carlos Protesoni, left, and Alaves' Nahuel Tenaglia celebrate after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Alaves and Barcelona in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/MIGUEL OSES

Alaves' Carlos Protesoni, left, and Alaves' Nahuel Tenaglia celebrate after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Alaves and Barcelona in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/MIGUEL OSES