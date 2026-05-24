EFL C'ship Playoff Final: Hull City Promoted To Premier League, Beats Middlesbrough At Wembley
Oli McBurnie scored late in stoppage time to send Hull into the Premier League after beating Middlesbrough 1-0 in a playoff at a scorching Wembley on Saturday. It ends a nine-year absence from the top flight for Hull, which survived relegation to League One a year ago only on goal difference. Middlesbrough arguably shouldn’t even have been in the Championship Final playoff as it lost the semifinal to Southampton but was reinstated after the south coast club was expelled for spying on Middlesbrough’s trainings. Southampton lost its appeal last week.
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