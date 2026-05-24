EFL C'ship Playoff Final: Hull City Promoted To Premier League, Beats Middlesbrough At Wembley

Oli McBurnie scored late in stoppage time to send Hull into the Premier League after beating Middlesbrough 1-0 in a playoff at a scorching Wembley on Saturday. It ends a nine-year absence from the top flight for Hull, which survived relegation to League One a year ago only on goal difference. Middlesbrough arguably shouldn’t even have been in the Championship Final playoff as it lost the semifinal to Southampton but was reinstated after the south coast club was expelled for spying on Middlesbrough’s trainings. Southampton lost its appeal last week.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Championship Play-Off Final: Hull City vs Middlesbrough
Hull City players celebrate winning promotion to the Premier League following the Championship play-off final between Hull City and Middlesbrough at Wembley Stadium, London. | Photo; Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
1/9
Championship Play-Off Final: Middlesbrough vs Hull City
Hull City's Oliver McBurnie lifts the trophy after winning promotion to the Premier League following the Championship play-off final between Hull City and Middlesbrough at Wembley Stadium, London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
EFL Championship Playoff 2025-26 Final: Middlesbrough vs Hull City
Hull City's Oliver McBurnie and team-mates celebrate winning promotion to the Premier League following the Championship play-off final between Hull City and Middlesbrough at Wembley Stadium, London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
EFL Championship Playoff 2025-26 Final: Hull City vs Middlesbrough
Hull City's Oliver McBurnie scores their side's first goal during the Premier League following the Championship play-off final between Hull City and Middlesbrough at Wembley Stadium, London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
EFL Championship Playoff 2025-26: Hull City vs Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough fan reacts after Hull City's Oliver McBurnie scores their side's first goal during the Championship play-off final between Hull City and Middlesbrough at Wembley Stadium, London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
EFL Championship Playoff 2025-26: Middlesbrough vs Hull City
Hull City fans celebrate after Oliver McBurnie scores their side's first goal of the game during the Championship play-off final between Hull City and Middlesbrough at Wembley Stadium, London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Britain Championship Soccer: Hull City vs Middlesbrough
Hull City manager Sergej Jakirovic reacts on the touchline during the Championship play-off final between Hull City and Middlesbrough at Wembley Stadium, London. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Britain Championship Soccer: Middlesbrough vs Hull City
Hull City's Liam Millar, centre, and team-mates cool off with towels during a drinks break in the first half of the Championship play-off final between Hull City and Middlesbrough at Wembley Stadium, London. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Hull City vs Middlesbrough Championship Play-Off Final
Hull City goalkeeper Ivor Pandur saves at the feet of Middlesbrough's Alan Browne, right, during the Championship play-off final between Hull City and Middlesbrough at Wembley Stadium, London. | Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Middlesbrough vs Hull City Championship Play-Off Final
Middlesbrough's Riley McGree, right, and Hull City's Regan Slater battle for the ball during the Championship play-off final between Hull City and Middlesbrough at Wembley Stadium, London. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories