Pune Child Rape-Murder Case: Post-mortem Confirms Asphyxia as Cause of Death

The autopsy report has indicated "asphyxia" as the cause of death of a four-year-old girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered in Pune last week.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: pritha mukherjee
Updated on:
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Post-mortem Confirms Asphyxia
The autopsy report has indicated "asphyxia" as the cause of death of a four-year-old girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered in Pune last week. Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The shocking child rape-murder case in Pune unfolds as the post-mortem report confirms asphyxia as the cause of death.

  • The 65-year-old accused allegedly gagged the victim by stuffing a cloth in her mouth, which led to suffocation.

  • The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by the accused at Narsapur sparking massive outrage and protests.

In the quiet taluka of Bhor, where the Western Ghats usually offer a backdrop of serene indifference, the air has curdled with a mixture of grief and white-hot rage. On Tuesday, the clinical language of a post-mortem report confirmed what the villagers of Narsapur already felt in their bones: the four-year-old girl, whose life was snuffed out on May 1, died of asphyxia. The autopsy reveals a harrowing finality—the child was gagged with a cloth, her breath stolen in a cattle enclosure where she had been lured with the simple, innocent promise of food.

The accused, a 65-year-old labourer, is a man whose past is a chilling map of missed warnings. Police records show he was booked for molestation as far back as 1998 and again in 2015, only to be acquitted both times. For the family of the victim, and indeed for the hundreds who blocked the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway in protest, those acquittals now feel like a collective failure of the system. Even the family of the accused has reportedly turned their backs on him, joining the chorus of voices demanding the "strictest punishment" for a crime that has left the community hollowed out by horror.

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BY Outlook News Desk

The human toll of the tragedy has forced the highest levels of the state government into action. A Special Investigation Team has been mobilized, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has personally stepped in, assuring a shell-shocked public that the state will push for the death penalty. In a move to provide some semblance of closure to a family whose world ended last week, the government has promised a fast-track trial to deliver justice in "record time."

As Bhor mourns, the case has become more than a police blotter entry; it is a visceral reminder of the vulnerability of the innocent and the scars left by a predator who moved among them. While the legal machinery begins to grind toward a trial, the villagers remain on edge, their protests a desperate plea to ensure that this time, the "asphyxia" of the system does not let another warning go unheeded.

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