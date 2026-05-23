Delhi HC Allows Vinesh Phogat To Compete In Asian Games Trials

The Delhi High Court has allowed wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the Asian Games selection trials.
The court criticised the WFI for exhibiting “vindictive” and “arbitrary” conduct against Vinesh Phogat.
The High Court directed the WFI to ensure fair and transparent trials, while restraining any discriminatory action against the wrestler.
In a major relief to star wrestler Vinesh Phogat, the Delhi High Court on Friday allowed her to compete in the Asian Games selection trials and pulled up the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for its “vindictive” conduct.
Justice Rekha Palli, while hearing Vinesh Phogat’s petition, observed that the WFI appeared to be targeting the Olympic medallist and acting in an arbitrary and unfair manner. The court directed the federation to permit Vinesh to participate in the trials without any hindrance.
Vinesh Phogat had approached the High Court after the WFI allegedly attempted to exclude her from the selection process for the upcoming Asian Games. She argued that the federation was deliberately trying to sideline her despite her achievements and fitness.
The High Court strongly criticised the WFI, stating that its actions against Vinesh were “vindictive” and violative of principles of natural justice. The court emphasised that sportspersons should not be subjected to internal politics and must be given a fair opportunity to compete.
The bench also warned the WFI against any further attempts to harass or discriminate against Vinesh Phogat and asked the federation to submit a compliance report. The order is being seen as a significant victory for the wrestler, who has been one of the faces of the movement for reforms in Indian wrestling.
Vinesh Phogat expressed gratitude to the court after the verdict, saying justice had prevailed. The development is likely to have a major impact on the upcoming selection trials for Indian wrestlers.