Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Rajouri After Search Operation

Security forces launched a search operation in Rajouri after reports of suspected terrorist movement.
Contact with terrorists was established in the Gambhir Mughlan area during the joint operation.
Additional reinforcements were deployed as the operation, named ‘Op Sheruwali’, continued.
Security forces engaged suspected terrorists in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday after a major cordon-and-search operation was launched following reports of suspicious movement, according to PTI. Officials said the movement of two to three terrorists was suspected in the area.
According to PTI, the operation was launched in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghala belt after inputs about the presence of suspected terrorists. A joint team of the police, Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cordoned off the area and began extensive searches.
It said troops responded swiftly with calibrated action. “A firefight ensued, and a cordon has been effectively established. Operations, named 'Op Sheruwali', remain underway,” it said.
PTI reported that additional reinforcements were deployed to the scene, and the operation was continuing when reports last came in.
(With inputs from PTI)