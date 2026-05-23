Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Rajouri After Search Operation

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Published at:

Security forces launched a joint operation in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghala belt after reports of suspected terrorist movement in the area.

Rajouri encounter, Jammu and Kashmir encounter, Rajouri terrorist operation
A joint team of the police, Army and the Central Reserve Police Force cordoned off the area and began extensive searches. Photo: File photo; Representative image
Summary of this article

  • Security forces launched a search operation in Rajouri after reports of suspected terrorist movement.

  • Contact with terrorists was established in the Gambhir Mughlan area during the joint operation.

  • Additional reinforcements were deployed as the operation, named ‘Op Sheruwali’, continued.

Security forces engaged suspected terrorists in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday after a major cordon-and-search operation was launched following reports of suspicious movement, according to PTI. Officials said the movement of two to three terrorists was suspected in the area.

According to PTI, the operation was launched in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghala belt after inputs about the presence of suspected terrorists. A joint team of the police, Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cordoned off the area and began extensive searches.

“Today at around 11.30 AM, contact was established with terrorists in the general area of Gambhir Mughlan in Rajouri during an intelligence-based joint operation conducted along with Police and CRPF,” the White Knight Corps said on X.

It said troops responded swiftly with calibrated action. “A firefight ensued, and a cordon has been effectively established. Operations, named 'Op Sheruwali', remain underway,” it said.

PTI reported that additional reinforcements were deployed to the scene, and the operation was continuing when reports last came in.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories