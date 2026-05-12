Vinesh Phogat Vs WFI: What Next For Wrestler? Inside WFI Roadblocks, Legal Options And Asian Games Dream

Summary of this article
WFI treating Vinesh Phogat matter not merely as technical eligibility issue, but as disciplinary case
Federation alleging that Vinesh violated regulations during trials process back in 2023
Wrestler could submit detailed response to show-cause notice and seek return before disciplinary committee
The fresh standoff between Vinesh Phogat and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has now moved beyond a routine eligibility dispute, something that could shape both her future and the power dynamics in Indian wrestling ahead of the 2026 Asian Games.
The WFI is treating the matter not merely as a technical eligibility issue linked to retirement and return-to-competition rules, but as a disciplinary case. That distinction is crucial because it determines what options Vinesh now has.
WFI president Sanjay Singh has made it clear that the federation has, for now, shut the door on her comeback. Yet, even within the federation's hardline position lies a narrow pathway for the wrestler if she chooses to pursue it.
At the centre of the dispute is WFI's allegation that Vinesh violated federation regulations during the trials process back in 2023 when the federation was suspended and was being managed by IOA-appointed ad-hoc panel.
Vinesh has already been asked for an explanation and it won't be a surprise if the then ad-hoc panel members are also asked to explain the decision making. The panel was led by Bhupinder Singh Bajwa.
"Yes, if Vinesh needs to do some explaining, the ad hoc panel members too are equally responsible for not caring a bit for WFI and UWW rules. They can also be sought now for answers, if need be," a WFI official told PTI.
Sanjay Singh indicated while talking to PTI that WFI believes Vinesh's troubles are self-inflicted rather than administrative.
"You yourself are an athlete. Can you give a trial on the same day in two weights?', he asked, referring to one of the allegations against her. She did not give any satisfactory answer when she met me." While the federation has suspended her domestically, the bigger question is: what next for Vinesh? The first and perhaps simplest route is procedural compliance.
WFI has repeatedly stated that the door is not permanently closed. Singh himself said the federation is waiting for her written clarification.
"If that clarification is satisfactory, then her return will be accepted. If it is not satisfactory, then she will not be able to play," he said.
That means Vinesh’s immediate future depends on whether she engages with the disciplinary mechanism or escalates the matter legally and politically.
One possibility is that she submits a detailed response to the show-cause notice and seeks her return to competitive wrestling before the disciplinary committee.
If the committee clears her, she could return to domestic competition in time to remain in contention for major international events, including the Asian Games qualification.
Vinesh is such a formidable athlete that she still is a strong medal contender if she goes to Japan.
However, if WFI rejects her explanation, the conflict could move into a legal arena.
Vinesh may challenge the federation's action either before the Delhi High Court, the sports ministry, or even seek intervention through the Indian Olympic Association, especially if she argues that WFI’s action is arbitrary or selectively enforced.
She has already alleged there was a "conspiracy" to ensure she “remains retired forever”.
That claim gains significance because the dispute cannot be separated from the larger fallout of the wrestlers’ protest movement that divided Indian wrestling over the last few years.
Vinesh, one of the faces of the protest against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has remained at odds with the current federation leadership despite the administrative transition.
The National Open Ranking Tournament was expected to mark her competitive return and possibly lay the foundation for selection into future international events.
Missing that event means she now risks falling behind in the domestic selection ladder at a time when younger wrestlers are already establishing themselves in her categories. Wrestlers like Antim Panghal and Meenakshi Goyat are perfect example of that.
Yet there remains one important factor working in Vinesh's favour: there appears to be no international suspension against her from United World Wrestling or anti-doping authorities.
But UWW President Nenad Lalovic has made it clear that it won't interfere in WFI matters.
"Lalovic has told WFI that she is not UWW athlete but WFI athlete, so he won't interfere and rather back the national federation to do its job as per the rules." Without WFI clearance, she cannot realistically progress through India’s official selection pathway for global events.
The federation, meanwhile, appears prepared for a prolonged standoff.
When asked whether Vinesh could return after June 2026 if there was no international restriction on her, Singh again insisted that the matter depends entirely on the disciplinary process.
"I am telling you, she should give us her clarification. If that clarification is satisfactory, then his return will be accepted," he said.
For now, the message from WFI is unmistakable: the onus is on Vinesh to convince the federation.
But given her stature, public profile and history with the wrestling establishment, this controversy is unlikely to remain confined to committee rooms.