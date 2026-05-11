Vinesh Phogat Vs WFI: Wrestler Reaches Gonda, Says She Was Cleared By WADA And Tested Twice After That

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat arrives at the venue of the National Open Ranking Wrestling Tournament amid a row over her eligibility and the Wrestling Federation of India's show-cause notice, in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. Photo: PTI

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat arrives at the venue of the National Open Ranking Wrestling Tournament amid a row over her eligibility and the Wrestling Federation of India's show-cause notice, in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. Photo: PTI