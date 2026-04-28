Vinesh Phogat Vs WFI: Wrestler Accuses Wrestling Federation Of India Of Blocking Her Return; Prez Replies Back

Summary of this article
Vinesh Phogat and WFI have found themselves in the eye of the storm yet again
Phogat has accused WFI of blocking her return to the sport
WFI Prez Singh has stated that there have been no issue from their end
India's star grappler Vinesh Phogat has alleged that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has deliberately created obstacles in her comeback. Vinesh is looking to make a comeback on the wrestling mat after two years.
The wrestler, who stepped away from the sport after losing in the 2024 Paris Olympics, revealed that she had been planning to make a comeback at the next month's National Open Ranking tournament.
However, Vinesh revealed that she has been unable to register after finding the WFI website closed, despite a circular being distributed that entries will remain open till April 30, as per the article in The Indian Express.
The National Open Ranking starts from May 8 and concludes on May 12, and will take place at Nandininagar Mahavidyalaya in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. Furthermore, the report states that the venue is closely associated with tainted ex-WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has founded the institution.
Brij Bhushan is currently on-trial at a Delhi court on charges of sexual harassment brought by country's top female wrestlers following a protest held in New Delhi back in 2023 led by Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik amongst others.
“I am hoping to make a comeback at the National Open Ranking Tournament. The registration was open till April 30, but when I tried to register, the portal showed it as closed. I've been trying to reach the administrative staff, but haven't received any response," Vinesh was quoted speaking to The Indian Express.
Current WFI President Sanjay Singh has lambasted the claims, insisting there was no such intention to block any athlete. “We are not stopping anyone from competing. The tournament is open to all,” he said.
The 31-year-old though suggested this has been done before too. Vinesh highlighted a similar experience ahead of the Federation Cup, where changes to selection criteria prevented her participation.
“I intended to compete there, too, but the team selection criteria were changed at the last minute, so I couldn’t take part. It feels like this is a deliberate attempt to stop me from competing, especially since this is an important tournament to remain in contention for the Asian Games and World Championship selection trials," she added.
The National Open Ranking Tournament has a certain value to it especially for the likes of Vinesh as it will allow wrestlers a pathway who missed participating at the National Championships and the Federation Cup and relevant in the selection mix.
Under current WFI rules, only medal winners from these events can qualify for the senior India trials. However, medalists from this upcoming tournament can still enter the national camp and remain eligible for the selection.