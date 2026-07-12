Why Everyone Is Talking About Erling Haaland During the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Erling Haaland's World Cup heroics have made him a global social media sensation, adding millions of new followers
Google honoured the Norway star with a special Viking-themed search animation after his viral celebrations
Haaland says he's enjoying the love from American fans as Norway prepare for the World Cup quarterfinal
Search "Erling Haaland" on Google and you won't just find goals and his bio. You'll be greeted by a special Viking-themed animation, a tribute from Google to Norway's star striker and the team's now-iconic rowing celebration.
It is the latest sign of how the 25-year-old has become much more than the third highest World Cup's top scorer in this edition. As Norway prepare for a historic quarterfinal against England, Haaland has become the tournament's biggest talking point both on and off the pitch, with fans, brands and even Google joining the frenzy.
Goals Have Brought the Headlines, Personality Has Kept Them Coming
Haaland arrived at the World Cup as one of football's deadliest strikers. Four matches and seven goals later, he is leading Norway's charge into unfamiliar territory. Yet, his rise during the tournament hasn't been fuelled by goals alone.
Instead of polished social media campaigns, Erling Haaland has won people over with candid selfies, playful Snapchat filters, humorous replies to memes and behind-the-scenes content. One day he's celebrating another match-winning performance, the next he's joking about looking like Shrek or laughing along with fans online.
That mix of deadly football and an unfiltered personality has resonated with a younger audience, many of whom had barely watched football before this World Cup.
The Numbers Behind Haaland's Online Explosion
The World Cup has transformed Haaland's online presence almost as dramatically as his performances on the field. His Instagram following has jumped from around 40 million to more than 60 million during the tournament, while his public Snapchat account has crossed five million subscribers.
His World Cup vlogs on YouTube have also attracted millions of viewers, making him one of the fastest-growing athletes on social media this summer.
His influence is now extending into fashion as well. The Norway jersey, his signature woven hair ties and even accessories he wears have seen a surge in demand, highlighting how his popularity now stretches well beyond football.
Even Google Joined the Haaland Craze
Perhaps nothing captures Haaland's World Cup popularity better than Google's latest tribute.
Typing his name into the search engine now triggers a special animation featuring Norwegian Vikings rowing across the screen, inspired by Norway's viral post-match celebration. Haaland himself encouraged fans to try it, posting: "One thing to do today… search my name on Google," alongside a wink emoji.
The striker says he has enjoyed the reception he has received throughout the United States.
"I think it's a good thing because I like the Americans. I think they are kind of hilarious as well. They are funny. I like the way they are," Haaland said before adding, "I think it's just good and honestly, on every single thing, the World Cup so far here has been amazing."
With England standing between Norway and a place in the semifinals, Haaland has another opportunity to add to his growing legacy. Regardless of the result, few players have shaped the story of the 2026 World Cup quite like him, both with the ball at his feet and a phone in his hand.