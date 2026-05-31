Para-Athlete Chirag Tyagi Found Dead In Ghaziabad; Ex-Colleague Booked - Report

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Outlook Sports Desk
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25-year-old Indian para-athlete, Chirag Tyagi was found dead in Ghaziabad. Based on CCTV footage, the police have taken an ex-colleague in custody as the prime accused of the incident

Para-Athlete Chirag Tyagi death report
25-year-old Indian para-athlete, Chirag Tyagi was found dead in Ghaziabad on May 30. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Indian para-athlete, Chirag Tyagi was found dead in Ghaziabad

  • Prime Facie it's believed that Chirag was shot

  • The police has taken Chirag's ex-colleague in custody based on a CCTV footage

Chirag Tyagi, a 25-year-old T12 para-athlete was found dead in his residence in Ghaziabad on Saturday, police said. The ACP Kotwali (Ghaziabad) confirmed the incident and told PTI that the body was found at Sai Upvan in the Kotwali Police Station area of Ghaziabad district.

The police informed that, prima facie, it looks like the athlete has been shot dead and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death.

The deceased athlete is a resident of Ghaziabad, police said.

A case has been registered by the police and they have also taken an accused named Yash Khatik in custody.

"Based on CCTV footage, the police detained a suspect named Yash Khatik. During interrogation, Khatik revealed that he, too, is a Paralympic athlete and had previously trained alongside Chirag Tyagi," DCP City Dhaval Jaiswal said.

According to police, Khatik had a revenge motive against Chirag as the deceased had earlier filed a complaint against the accused regarding document verification that led to his disqualification.

"Chirag Tyagi had previously filed a complaint against Khatik regarding the verification of his documents, which subsequently led to the cancellation of Khatik's qualification. Yash Khatik had been harbouring resentment over this matter. Driven by a motive for revenge, he shot and killed Chirag Tyagi using a pistol," the DCP said.

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