Former CEO of Sri Lankan Airlines found dead, days after bail in corruption case.

Summary of this article
Former CEO of Sri-Lankan Airlines Kapila Chandrasena was found dead at his home in suspicious circumstances, days after he secured bail in a corruption case.
Chandrasena was granted bail after he was remanded in March in the corruption case.
However, his lawyers argued that he had filed an affidavit in the court saying that his statement was recorded under duress.
In the high-stakes world of international aviation, Kapila Chandrasena was once a man who moved millions and navigated the complex corridors of power. But on a sombre Friday in Colombo, the former CEO of Sri-Lankan Airlines was found dead in his home—a quiet, tragic end to a life that had recently been consumed by the loud, relentless machinery of a multi-million dollar corruption scandal. Just days after securing his freedom on bail, Chandrasena’s journey reached a final, suspicious destination, leaving a trail of unanswered questions in its wake.
The timing of his death carries a cinematic grimness. Only twenty-four hours prior, a fresh warrant had been issued for his arrest, alleging he had violated the very bail conditions that had allowed him to return home. For a man who had spent the last several years under the microscope of the law—accused of funnelling kickbacks from Airbus and entangled in admissions of high-level bribery—the pressure must have been monumental. While the official police reports point to death by hanging, the "suspicious circumstances" surrounding the event suggest a man who was perhaps cornered by more than just legal paperwork.
Beneath the cold ledger of "LKR 60 million in bribes" and "Airbus procurement deals" lies the story of a fall from grace that touched the highest echelons of Sri Lankan politics. Chandrasena’s recent testimony had even reached the doorstep of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, painting a picture of money delivered in the rural south—a claim his lawyers later desperately tried to retract as a product of "duress." Under the new National People's Power government’s pledge to "clean public life," Chandrasena had become a central figure in a national reckoning.
Now, as investigators piece together his final hours, the conversation in Colombo is no longer just about corruption, but about the breaking point of a human being caught in a political storm. Kapila Chandrasena leaves behind a complicated legacy, one where the glitz of the national carrier and the shadows of the anti-graft commission are forever intertwined. For his family and for a nation watching closely, his death isn't just a closing file in a court case; it is a haunting reminder of the personal devastation that often follows the collapse of public power.