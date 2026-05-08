Former CEO of Sri Lankan Airlines found dead, days after bail in corruption case.

The timing of his death carries a cinematic grimness. Only twenty-four hours prior, a fresh warrant had been issued for his arrest, alleging he had violated the very bail conditions that had allowed him to return home. For a man who had spent the last several years under the microscope of the law—accused of funnelling kickbacks from Airbus and entangled in admissions of high-level bribery—the pressure must have been monumental. While the official police reports point to death by hanging, the "suspicious circumstances" surrounding the event suggest a man who was perhaps cornered by more than just legal paperwork.