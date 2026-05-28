Special Flight Carrying Siddaramaiah, Cong Leaders Lands In Jaipur Instead Of Delhi

The special flight carrying former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and senior Congress leaders landed in Jaipur instead of Delhi on Thursday evening.
No official confirmation has been given so far regarding the change in destination from Delhi to Jaipur.
The development comes hours after Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation as Chief Minister and is being closely watched for its political implications.
The special flight carrying outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several senior Congress leaders landed in Jaipur instead of the scheduled destination New Delhi on Thursday evening.
According to sources, the aircraft carrying Siddaramaiah departed from Bengaluru after he submitted his resignation and addressed the media. However, instead of proceeding to Delhi where he was expected to meet the Congress high command, the flight diverted and landed at Jaipur International Airport.
The reason behind the sudden change in the flight plan has not been officially clarified yet. Senior Congress leaders present on the flight have remained tight-lipped about the development.
The unexpected landing in Jaipur has sparked intense speculation in political circles. Some sources suggest that Siddaramaiah may hold discussions with certain leaders before proceeding to Delhi, while others believe it could be due to logistical or weather-related reasons. However, no confirmation has emerged so far.