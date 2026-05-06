India Keep Pakistan Sports Ban Intact Ahead Of 2030 CWG, 2036 Olympics Bid

Union Minister for Sports Mansukh Mandaviya walks past the covered Men's Junior Hockey World Cup trophy during the Hockey India centenary celebrations, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Union Minister for Sports Mansukh Mandaviya walks past the covered Men's Junior Hockey World Cup trophy during the Hockey India centenary celebrations, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav