India Keep Pakistan Sports Ban Intact Ahead Of 2030 CWG, 2036 Olympics Bid

Summary of this article
India will continue its ban on bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan
Pakistani athletes can still participate in multinational events hosted in India
The Sports Ministry has shifted its office from Shastri Bhawan to Netaji Nagar
India’s Sports Ministry has reiterated that the blanket ban on bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan will continue, while making it clear that athletes from the neighbouring country will still be allowed to compete in India during multinational tournaments.
The clarification comes as India pushes its ambitions to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympic Games, where compliance with international sporting norms remains essential.
The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) issued a circular on Wednesday to all National Sports Federations (NSFs), the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), reaffirming the government’s stand.
The move follows growing debate over India’s participation in multinational tournaments involving Pakistan, particularly after tensions escalated following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.
India Maintains Ban on Bilateral Sports With Pakistan
In its official communication, the ministry clearly stated that no bilateral sporting engagements between India and Pakistan will be permitted in either country. “In so far as bilateral sports events in each other’s country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India,” the ministry said.
However, the government clarified that multinational competitions governed by international sports bodies would remain unaffected. “Indian teams and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India,” the circular added.
The policy was initially announced in August last year after criticism surrounding India’s participation in cricket’s Asia Cup in the UAE, which featured Pakistan as one of the competing nations. At the time, the ministry had emphasized that it would not interfere in multinational tournaments unless Pakistan itself was hosting the event.
Sports Ministry Focuses on Global Events and Visa Simplification
The latest circular also highlighted India’s intention to establish itself as a reliable host for global sporting events. The ministry stressed that it would adhere to the Olympic Charter and the broader philosophy of inclusivity while conducting international tournaments.
“To position India as a preferred destination for hosting international sporting events, the visa process for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies shall be simplified,” the ministry stated.
The government further announced that international sports administrators would receive priority multi-entry visas for up to five years during their official tenure. It also promised “due protocol and courtesies” for heads of global sporting bodies visiting India.
In another major administrative development, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has officially shifted its office from Shastri Bhawan to its newly constructed premises in Netaji Nagar.
Have India lifted the bilateral sports ban with Pakistan?
No, India have continued the ban on bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan.
Can Pakistani athletes participate in events hosted in India?
Yes, Pakistani athletes can compete in multinational tournaments held in India.
Why is India allowing multinational participation?
India said it will follow international sports body rules and the Olympic Charter.