India At Thailand Open: Satwik-Chirag Rally To Win Opener

The world No. 4 Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered a 21-19, 21-23, 21-10 win over Indonesia’s Muh Putra Erwiansyah and Bagas Maulana in 64 minutes

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Satwiksairaj Chirag vs Muh Putra Erwiansyah Bagas Maulana match report thailand open 2026
File photo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (left) and Chirag Shetty in action at the BWF World Tour Finals 2025. Photo: AP
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Summary of this article

  • Satwik-Chirag beat Indonesia’s Erwiansyah-Maulana in Thailand Open first round

  • Indian pair will face Malaysia's Bryan Jeremy Goonting and Muhammad Haikal next

  • Lee Zii Jia defeated India’s Manav Choudhary in a qualifying match

Top seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty survived a stiff challenge before defeating Indonesia’s Muh Putra Erwiansyah and Bagas Maulana in a thrilling three-game opener of the men’s doubles competition at the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament in Bangkok on Tuesday.

The world No. 4 Indian pair registered a 21-19, 21-23, 21-10 win over Muh and Bagas in 64 minutes.

The Indian pair found themselves trailing 11-16 in the first game before reeling off seven straight points to turn the tide.

Muh and Bagas fought back to make it 18-18, but Satwik and Chirag held their nerve to take the opening game.

The second game remained closely fought, with both pairs engaged in long rallies before the Indians managed to take a slender three-point lead at the interval.

The Indonesian pair, however, dominated the exchanges after the break and moved ahead 17-14. Despite a spirited fightback from the Indians, the match eventually went into a decider.

In the third game, Satwik and Chirag stamped their authority, racing to an 11-5 lead at the break before cruising through the remainder of the contest.

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The Indian pair will face Malaysia's Bryan Jeremy Goonting and Muhammad Haikal next.

ALSO READ: Lack Of Recognition Leaves Indian Shuttlers Disheartened

Earlier, Malaysia’s Olympic bronze medallist Lee Zii Jia, who returned to action after recovering from a right ankle injury and back issues, defeated India’s Manav Choudhary 21-19, 21-18 in a qualifying match.

In mixed doubles qualification, India’s M Jaglan and L Jaglan lost 11-21, 18-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Tsai Fu Cheng and Sung Yu Hsuan, while in women’s singles qualification, Thailand’s Y Ketklieng beat India’s A Shahapurkar 21-5, 21-7.

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