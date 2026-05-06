Thomas Cup 2026: Lack Of Recognition Despite Bronze Medal Leaves Indian Shuttlers Disheartened

While hailing the government for its efforts, he also calls on the ecosystem to celebrate our athletes' achievements more. “We win a lot of medals, but we don’t celebrate our athletes the way we should. There’s plenty more that we need to do. There’s only very little that the government can do which they are already doing. The schemes and everything else for the past 10 years since I’ve been playing professional badminton have been terrific. But I think the ecosystem needs to start celebrating sporting achievements.”