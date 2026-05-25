Mi vs rr ipl match report who won yesterday in indian premier league 2026 match 69 check result

MI Vs RR IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 69 – Check Result

P PTI Published at: 25 May 2026 6:21 am

Suryakumar Yadav (60) was involved in two good partnerships — a 63 for the fourth wicket with Will Jacks (33) and a 48 with skipper Hardik Pandya (34, 16b) for the sixth wicket but MI failed to chase down the target of 206

P PTI Published at: 25 May 2026 6:21 am

Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav, right, and Will Jacks run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki