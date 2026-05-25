MI Vs RR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

Player Of The Match - Jofra Archer

Englishman Jofra Archer came back to haunt his former side as his 15-ball 32 and three wickets with the ball ensured the Royals walked away with an emphatic 30-run victory and seal the spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs. Rajasthan were reeling at 139-6 in 15.3 overs when Archer came into bat.