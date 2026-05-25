MI Vs RR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

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Archer's 32 helped Rajasthan Royals score 205-8 in its must-win final league game as Mumbai Indians were restricted to 175-9

RR Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Jofra Archer’s Wild Opening Over Hands Gujarat Titans Flying Start
Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer rests during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. | Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Jofra Archer won the POTM thanks to his all-round performance

  • RR are through to the IPL 2026 playoffs

  • PBKS were eventually knocked out

England pacer Jofra Archer put in the hard yards as Rajasthan Royals sealed the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoff spot with a 30-run victory over Mumbai Indians on Sunday. The Englishman smashed a 15-ball 32 and then took three wickets as RR clinched victory which eventually also knocked out Punjab Kings.

Archer's 32 helped Rajasthan Royals score 205-8 in its must-win final league game as Mumbai Indians were restricted to 175-9.

RR (16 points) secured fourth spot — a point ahead of PBKS — with its eighth win in 14 games. Mumbai finished ninth with 10 losses in 14 games, just above Lucknow on net run-rate.

This means RR will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Wednesday in New Chandigarh, which will also host Qualifier 2 on Friday between the losing team in Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator winner.

The final will be on May 31 at Ahmedabad.

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table

POSTEAMPLWLNRNRRPTS
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)149500.78318
2Gujarat Titans (Q)149500.69518
3Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q)149500.52418
4Rajasthan Royals (Q)148600.18916
5Punjab Kings (E)147610.30915
6Delhi Capitals (E)14770-0.65114
7Kolkata Knight Riders (E)14671-0.14713
7Chennai Super Kings (E)14680-0.34512
8Delhi Capitals (E)13670-0.87112
9Mumbai Indians (E)13490-0.518
10Lucknow Super Giants (E)144100-0.748

Player Of The Match - Jofra Archer

Englishman Jofra Archer came back to haunt his former side as his 15-ball 32 and three wickets with the ball ensured the Royals walked away with an emphatic 30-run victory and seal the spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs. Rajasthan were reeling at 139-6 in 15.3 overs when Archer came into bat.

Related Content
Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav, right, and Will Jacks run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai, India. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Brijesh Sharma, third from left, and Jofra Archer celebrate after Rajasthan Royals' win in their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai. - AP/Ajit Solanki
Mumbai Indians players celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad - AP Photo
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, right, and Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata, West Bengal. - | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

He hit three sixes in his 15-ball innings and Ravindra Jadeja scored 19 not out off 11 as Rajasthan eventually crossed 200. Archer then struck with the ball as he removed Rohit Sharma and also dismissed the captain Hardik Pandya.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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