MI Vs RR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

Jofra Archer won the POTM thanks to his all-round performance
RR are through to the IPL 2026 playoffs
PBKS were eventually knocked out
England pacer Jofra Archer put in the hard yards as Rajasthan Royals sealed the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoff spot with a 30-run victory over Mumbai Indians on Sunday. The Englishman smashed a 15-ball 32 and then took three wickets as RR clinched victory which eventually also knocked out Punjab Kings.
Archer's 32 helped Rajasthan Royals score 205-8 in its must-win final league game as Mumbai Indians were restricted to 175-9.
RR (16 points) secured fourth spot — a point ahead of PBKS — with its eighth win in 14 games. Mumbai finished ninth with 10 losses in 14 games, just above Lucknow on net run-rate.
This means RR will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Wednesday in New Chandigarh, which will also host Qualifier 2 on Friday between the losing team in Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator winner.
The final will be on May 31 at Ahmedabad.
IPL 2026 Updated Points Table
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0.783
|18
|2
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0.695
|18
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0.524
|18
|4
|Rajasthan Royals (Q)
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0.189
|16
|5
|Punjab Kings (E)
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0.309
|15
|6
|Delhi Capitals (E)
|14
|7
|7
|0
|-0.651
|14
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders (E)
|14
|6
|7
|1
|-0.147
|13
|7
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|14
|6
|8
|0
|-0.345
|12
|8
|Delhi Capitals (E)
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.871
|12
|9
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.51
|8
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|-0.74
|8
Player Of The Match - Jofra Archer
Englishman Jofra Archer came back to haunt his former side as his 15-ball 32 and three wickets with the ball ensured the Royals walked away with an emphatic 30-run victory and seal the spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs. Rajasthan were reeling at 139-6 in 15.3 overs when Archer came into bat.
He hit three sixes in his 15-ball innings and Ravindra Jadeja scored 19 not out off 11 as Rajasthan eventually crossed 200. Archer then struck with the ball as he removed Rohit Sharma and also dismissed the captain Hardik Pandya.