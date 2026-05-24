Why Over 1.5 Lakh Tribals Are Gathering at Delhi’s Red Fort to Demand a ‘Delisting Bill’

Over 1.5 lakh tribals from more than 500 communities are expected to assemble at Delhi’s Red Fort grounds on May 24.
Organisers are demanding a law to remove converted tribals from the Scheduled Tribe category, arguing reservation benefits should remain with followers of traditional tribal customs.
The event, organised by Janjati Suraksha Manch during Birsa Munda’s 150th birth anniversary year, has triggered political debate over tribal identity and reservation rights.
Delhi’s Red Fort grounds are set to host one of the largest tribal gatherings in recent years on May 24, with organisers claiming that more than 1.5 lakh people from over 500 tribal communities will participate in a nationwide convention centred on the demand for a proposed ‘Delisting Bill’.
The event, organised by the RSS-affiliated Janjati Suraksha Manch (JSM) to mark the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda, has revived a long-running debate over tribal identity, reservation benefits and religious conversion. While supporters describe the campaign as an effort to protect indigenous traditions and constitutional safeguards meant for tribal communities, critics see it as a politically charged initiative that risks dividing tribal society.
According to The Indian Express, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend the gathering as chief guest, underscoring the political significance of the event.
At the centre of the mobilisation is a demand that Parliament pass legislation to remove tribal individuals who have converted to another religion from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.
Under India's reservation framework, Scheduled Tribes receive benefits in education, government employment, electoral representation and welfare schemes. Organisations backing the movement argue that these safeguards were designed for communities that continue to follow traditional tribal customs, belief systems and social practices.
Supporters contend that individuals who have adopted another religion and moved away from tribal traditions should no longer be entitled to benefits reserved for Scheduled Tribes.
Explaining the rationale behind the campaign, Janjati Kalyan Ashram leader Atul Walvi, The New Indian Express reported.
“Those who have abandoned the original tribal culture, customs and worship systems after converting to another religion should not continue receiving benefits meant for Scheduled Tribes.”
“The benefits of tribal reservation should remain only with those who are still connected to traditional tribal faith, customs and social systems.”
Advocates of the proposal argue that the issue is not merely administrative but tied to preserving the cultural and religious identity of tribal communities. They claim that increasing conversions in tribal regions have weakened traditional customs and social structures, making legal intervention necessary.
Why is the Delhi gathering significant?
According to The Indian Express, organisers expect more than 1.5 lakh participants representing over 500 tribal communities from across the country. Tribal organisations from states such as Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Assam, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh have mobilised supporters for the event.
The atmosphere has been particularly charged in Gujarat, where nearly 6,000 tribal activists and community leaders are expected to travel to Delhi for the gathering.
Organisers have described the event as a “Janjati Sanskritik Samagam” — a celebration of tribal culture and identity — and are promoting it under the slogan:
“Tu Main Ek Rakt, Vanvasi-Gramvasi-Nagarvasi, Hum Sab Bharatvasi”.
Participants are expected to arrive in traditional attire representing different tribal cultures from across India. The Indian Express reported that volunteers in Delhi have established multiple committees to manage accommodation, food, transport and medical facilities for attendees.
The gathering is also the culmination of years of campaigning by the Janjati Suraksha Manch, which has organised rallies and awareness drives across tribal-dominated regions of central India and the Northeast. Many of these campaigns have focused on allegations that tribal converts to Christianity continue to access ST reservations while also benefiting from minority welfare programmes.
Why has the issue become politically contentious?
The demand for de-listing has sparked sharp disagreement because it raises questions about reservation policy, religious conversion and the constitutional definition of tribal identity.
Opposition parties have criticised the campaign and accused its organisers of diverting attention from more pressing concerns facing tribal communities. Addressing a press conference in Ranchi, Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh described the Delhi gathering as a “political stunt”, arguing that rising unemployment among tribal youth and concerns over rights to “jal, jangal and zameen” deserved greater attention.
Congress MP Sukhdev Bhagat has alleged that the Forest Rights Act is being weakened while displacement continues in tribal regions. Former Jharkhand minister and Congress MLA Rameshwar Oraon similarly argued that the mobilisation seeks to shift focus away from the “real problems” confronting tribal communities. Congress leaders have also highlighted the unresolved demand for a separate Sarna religion code in Jharkhand.
Supporters of the movement reject those criticisms. Former Jharkhand chief minister and BJP MLA Champai Soren has accused Congress of historically neglecting tribal concerns. He alleged that Congress governments ordered lathi charges and firing on tribals during the Jharkhand movement and claimed that recommendations relating to the status of tribals who converted to Christianity or Islam were never implemented despite receiving support from lawmakers.
The debate centres on the question, should Scheduled Tribe status be based solely on birth and community affiliation, or should continued adherence to traditional tribal customs and belief systems also determine eligibility for reservation benefits?
With lakhs expected to gather in Delhi and political parties sharply divided on the issue, the demand for a ‘Delisting Bill’ is likely to remain a significant point of debate in tribal politics and Parliament in the months ahead.