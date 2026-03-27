Supreme Court’s SC Ruling Rekindles Debate On ST Delisting In Jharkhand

He told Outlook, “The Supreme Court’s decision concerns Dalits and is nothing new. The provision has existed for a long time. Connecting it with the delisting of Adivasis distracts from the real issue. RSS and BJP leaders talk about ‘ghar wapsi’ for Adivasis, but what they mean is that those who converted to Christianity or other religions should return and become followers of Sanatan. When someone is Christian–Sarna, they loudly emphasise Sarna identity; but when someone is Sarna–Sanatan, they say both are the same. In my view, if delisting happens, it should apply to Hindus as well, because many Adivasis have become Hindus too.”