Jharkhand Says No to G-RAM-G, Pushes to Keep MGNREGA Intact

Meanwhile, Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Ajay Shah has argued that the state government’s proposal reflects an attempt to divert attention from alleged irregularities in the implementation of MGNREGA in the state. According to him, discussions around MGNREGA inevitably bring up issues related to corruption and misuse of funds, and Jharkhand is not an exception in this regard. He said that if the state government had been serious about the scheme, such irregularities would not have occurred. He also argued that since MGNREGA is a central scheme meant for the entire country, it cannot be implemented according to the preferences of an individual state. If the rules of the scheme are not followed properly, the Centre would have reasons to withhold funds.