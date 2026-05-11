VB-G RAMG To Replace MGNREGA From July 1; Parliamentary Panel Chief Seeks Phased Transition

The new framework significantly enhances the statutory employment guarantee, increasing the number of guaranteed wage employment days from 100 to 125 days per financial year | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/OUTLOOk

The new framework significantly enhances the statutory employment guarantee, increasing the number of guaranteed wage employment days from 100 to 125 days per financial year | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari/OUTLOOk