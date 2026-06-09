Jharkhand HC Issues Landmark Guidelines For Rape Survivors And Free Education For Children

The Jharkhand High Court has strictly prohibited the "two-finger test" across all medical institutions, classifying any violation as professional misconduct.
The state must provide free education up to Class 12 and higher education scholarships at premier institutes for children born out of rape.
Police personnel face mandatory timelines, including wrapping up preliminary inquiries within 15 days and final investigations within two months.
The Jharkhand High Court has issued a comprehensive set of directions to the state government aimed at overhaul of the legal, social, and medical response to sexual assault, mandating free education for children born out of rape and an absolute ban on the invasive “two-finger test”.
The landmark ruling, delivered on Monday by a bench comprising Chief Justice M S Sonak and Justice Rajesh Shankar, came during the hearing of a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) initiated on 24 September 2025.
Expressing deep concern over the societal isolation experienced by survivors, the court observed that victims are frequently subjected to social ridicule and ostracisation, which inflicts severe psychological distress on them and their families. The judges noted that the hostile attitude of neighbours occasionally forces families to abandon their homes, emphasizing that comprehensive social sensitisation is vital to dismantle this victim-blaming public mindset.
Directives for Medical and Police Reforms
The High Court ordered the state government to issue an immediate circular prohibiting the "two-finger test" across all public and private medical institutions. Any violation of this directive will be treated as professional misconduct, exposing the erring personnel to strict legal penalties.
According to Indian Express, the bench underscored the responsibility of law enforcement to handle survivors with complete sensitivity. The guidelines specify that a victim's statement should preferably be recorded by a female officer not below the rank of sub-inspector. To support this, the state must establish a non-threatening, friendly environment to ensure survivors can recount facts without inhibition or pressure. Regular training and periodic sensitisation programmes are to be structured for police personnel to ensure these standards are met.
Furthermore, the Director General of Police, Jharkhand, must ensure strict compliance with Section 173 of the BNSS, 2023. This includes monitoring the mandate for registering Zero FIRs irrespective of jurisdiction and ensuring their swift transfer. Any officer failing to adhere to these statutory rules will face departmental and penal actions.
Timelines for Investigation and Trial
To prevent systemic delays, the court established strict operational timelines for the administration of justice:
Preliminary Investigation: Must be wrapped up within 15 days of the incident.
Final Investigation: The complete probe into the rape case must be finished within two months from the date the information is officially recorded.
Immediate Legal Aid: Trained lawyers must be provided immediately to guide survivors through medical, psychological, and emotional counselling, treating them with sensitivity rather than as mere clients.
POCSO Act Compliance: For minor victims, care and protection—including medical examinations and admission to shelter homes—must be extended within 24 hours.
Educational and Rehabilitation Framework
In a significant expansion of support, the court integrated the spirit of Article 21A of the Constitution and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. The Jharkhand government must now appoint district-level nodal officers to guarantee free and compulsory education up to Class 12 for children born out of rape incidents.
Reported Indian Express, these nodal officers are additionally tasked with ensuring that any such meritorious students who clear competitive examinations for premier institutions—such as the IITs, NITs, AIIMs, or IIMs—receive state-funded scholarships. These officers will monitor compliance and escalate any unresolved difficulties directly to the Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy.
Concurrently, the court highlighted the 'Rani LaxmiBai Aatma Raksha Prashikshan (RAKSHA)' initiative under the central government's Samagra Shiksha Scheme. This programme provides self-defence training to girl students from classes 6 to 12 in government schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas. The training spans three months, and state funding for this has been raised from £3,000 to £5,000 per school monthly. Students are trained to use everyday objects like keychains, dupattas, stoles, mufflers, bags, pens, and notebooks as improvised weapons for self-protection.
Administrative Accountability and Infrastructure
Indian Express reported that the Secretary of the Department of Women, Child Development and Social Security has been ordered to immediately fix existing operational lapses at 'One-Stop Centres', which had been highlighted by the Amicus Curiae.
To maintain strict oversight, a women-led committee will be formed by the department to monitor these centres, handle complaints, and evaluate the quality of services to guarantee a victim-centric approach. Additionally, the department must use all available communication channels to widely publicise the locations, purpose, and contact details of available shelter homes and rehabilitation units.
The baseline PIL was originally moved by a woman seeking legal interventions against geographical restrictions on FIRs, identity disclosure by media, delayed trials, lack of compensation, and inadequate institutional accommodation. During the course of the litigation, in which Advocate Sumit Gadodia served as Amicus Curiae and Advocate Atanu Banerjee represented the Jharkhand Legal Service Authority (JHALSA), it was flagged that Ranchi lacked long-term shelter homes for adult survivors. However, during the pendency of the case, the 'Nari Niketan' (Shakti Sadan) was successfully made functional to address this institutional gap.
(With inputs from PTI)