Supreme Court Stays Madras High Court's Cow Slaughter Ban

The Supreme Court stayed the Madras High Court order imposing a blanket ban on cow and calf slaughter in Tamil Nadu.
A bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta issued notice on the Special Leave Petition filed by the state government.
The Tamil Nadu government argued that the High Court's ban ran contrary to the Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act of 1958.
The Supreme Court has put on hold a Madras High Court directive that prohibited the slaughter of cows and calves throughout Tamil Nadu during Bakrid or any other time.
The interim order was passed on Monday, July 13, 2026, by a bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta. While issuing notice on the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the State against the High Court's decision, the bench provided temporary relief to the state government.
The bench observed that the last paragraph of the High Court's order, which directed the state-wide ban, prima facie required "correction". The Tamil Nadu government filed the petition through its standing counsel, Jayashree Narasimhan, Advocate-on-Record.
State Challenges Judicial Legislation
The High Court's prohibition violates the Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act, 1958, the State stated. Under this legislation, cows older than 10 years can be slaughtered if a competent authority certifies they are no longer fit for breeding or work.
Other statutes govern the process of animal slaughter without outlawing it entirely, the State informed. These include the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughter House) Rules, 2001, the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998 and the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023.
Judges overstepped by creating their own laws instead of applying existing statutes, the State argued.
Origin of the Dispute
The dispute began on May 27, a day before Bakrid. A Madras High Court bench of Justice GR Swaminathan and Justice V Lakshminarayan issued the directive while hearing a Public Interest Litigation initiated by K Surya Prasanth, General Secretary of the Hindu Makkal Katchi.
The petitioner only sought to restrict animal slaughter to designated locations. However, the High Court went further, imposing a total ban on slaughtering cows and calves across Tamil Nadu on Bakrid or any other day.
The High Court based its ruling on Government Order No. 1715, which the state's Agriculture Department issued on August 30, 1976. That executive directive sought to halt the slaughter of cows and heifers in all state slaughterhouses to protect farming interests, boost milk yields and support the rural economy. Judges also cited Supreme Court rulings declaring that sacrificing cows is not an essential religious practice for Bakrid.
Contradictions and Legal Maneuvers
The initial petition only sought to stop cow slaughter in public areas of Coimbatore during Bakrid, hence the government argued that the High Court exceeded its jurisdiction by ruling on matters outside the original lawsuit.
The High Court enforced what the State described as an "absolute and blanket ban" that applied even to licensed abattoirs. The government maintained that the petitioner never sought or argued for this level of restriction.
The State also argued that the High Court's judgment was internally contradictory. While one part of the order recognised that slaughter could take place only in designated slaughterhouses, another directed that no cow or calf should be slaughtered on Bakrid or any other day.
Prasanth and the Hindu Makkal Katchi anticipated the state's appeal and engaged Advocate P.V. Yogeswaran to file a caveat in the Supreme Court, The Hindu reported. This legal step aimed to prevent the top court from issuing any ex-parte interim orders or stays without giving them a chance to present their case.
The Hindu Makkal Katchi has not released any official statement or updated its legal approach following the Supreme Court's decision to put the High Court's directive on hold, Bar and Bench reported.