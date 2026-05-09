How A CPR Campaign Turned Ramgarh’s Villagers Into Lifesavers

”Within 10 to 15 minutes, an ambulance arrived and Arun was taken to a nearby health centre in Gola block of Ramgarh district. Teklal accompanied Arun and his friend to the hospital. There, after hearing the full account, doctors told him that timely CPR had likely saved Arun’s life. Teklal says hearing those words felt like achieving something extraordinary. CPR — Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation — is an emergency life-saving procedure performed when a person’s breathing or heartbeat suddenly stops. It is commonly used during cardiac arrest, heart attacks, drowning, suffocation or electric shock. The aim is to maintain the flow of oxygen-rich blood to the brain and vital organs by repeatedly compressing the chest until medical help arrives. Before explaining how he learned CPR, Teklal mentions someone else first. He says, “If I had known nothing about CPR, I too would have kept trying to lift him up, just like his friend was doing. I would have run around helplessly trying to save him. If God made me do a good deed that day, then the credit goes to the DC sir of Ramgarh.” The “DC sir” Teklal refers to is Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz, who is an IAS officer known not only for his administrative work but also for community-driven social initiatives that often make headlines.