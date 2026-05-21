KKR Vs MI, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 65 – Check Result

P PTI Published at: 21 May 2026 6:28 am

Despite the victory for KKR, their fate is no longer in their own hands as they would have to follow Rajasthan Royals’ clash against Mumbai Indians on Sunday afternoon before they face Delhi Capitals in the evening clash

P PTI Published at: 21 May 2026 6:28 am

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, right, and Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra