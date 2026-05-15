PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Thailand Open: IND Star Loses Second Game, All To Play For In Third Game

India's PV Sindhu celebrates a point during her Thailand Open women's singles match against Tung Ciou-tong on May 13, 2026. | Photo: X/BAI_media

PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Thailand Open 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage for the BWF Super 500 Thailand Open 2026 quarter-final between PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi on Friday, 15 May, at Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok. Sindhu enters the last-eight clash after straight-game wins over Amalie Schulz and Tung Ciou-Tong, carrying solid form into one of her toughest tests of the tournament. The Indian shuttler holds a narrow 15-13 head-to-head lead, but top seed Yamaguchi’s speed and defensive game have often made their meetings closely contested. With a place in the semifinals at stake, Sindhu will look to maintain her consistency against higher-ranked opposition.

LIVE UPDATES

15 May 2026, 12:31:12 pm IST PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Thailand Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Loses Second Game Sindhu loses the second game in spectacular fashion. Leading 11-7 at the game interval, the Indian shuttler makes unforced errors that allows Yamaguchi to capitalise on it and make a stirring comeback. Game on!

15 May 2026, 12:17:53 pm IST PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Thailand Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Edging Contest What a contest this is turning out to be! Sindhu has made some unforced errors and did her Japanese opponent. Despite the 11-7 lead, Sindhu has to be vary of Yamaguchi, who is making the Indian play near the nets.

15 May 2026, 12:09:00 pm IST PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Thailand Open 2026: Sindhu Wins First Game Sindhu has won the first game! She wins first game 21-19 after a long, hard battle with Yamaguchi. The Japanese shuttler struggled to hold back as Sindhu unleashed smash after smash. Superb start for the Indian shuttler.

15 May 2026, 12:00:02 pm IST PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Thailand Open 2026: Sindhu Looking Little Rusty Sindhu is quite good with her shots especially near the nets but today her gameplay is looking a bit rusty. Her Japanese opponent is making her work hard for every point.

15 May 2026, 11:51:42 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Thailand Open 2026: Game On! We are underway in Game 1, and it has been an even start so far as Akane Yamaguchi holds a narrow 5-4 lead over PV Sindhu in the opening exchanges.

15 May 2026, 11:21:38 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Thailand Open 2026: Streaming Info The Thailand Open 2026 quarter-final will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels. The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website.