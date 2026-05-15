PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Thailand Open: IND Star Loses Second Game, All To Play For In Third Game

Thailand Open Badminton LIVE, PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Updates: Catch play-by-play updates for BWF Super 500 Thailand Open 2026 quarter-final between PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi on Friday, 15 May, at Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Thailand Open 2026 Quarterfinal updates
India's PV Sindhu celebrates a point during her Thailand Open women's singles match against Tung Ciou-tong on May 13, 2026. | Photo: X/BAI_media
PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Thailand Open 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage for the BWF Super 500 Thailand Open 2026 quarter-final between PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi on Friday, 15 May, at Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok. Sindhu enters the last-eight clash after straight-game wins over Amalie Schulz and Tung Ciou-Tong, carrying solid form into one of her toughest tests of the tournament. The Indian shuttler holds a narrow 15-13 head-to-head lead, but top seed Yamaguchi’s speed and defensive game have often made their meetings closely contested. With a place in the semifinals at stake, Sindhu will look to maintain her consistency against higher-ranked opposition.
LIVE UPDATES

PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Thailand Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Loses Second Game

Sindhu loses the second game in spectacular fashion. Leading 11-7 at the game interval, the Indian shuttler makes unforced errors that allows Yamaguchi to capitalise on it and make a stirring comeback. Game on!

PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Thailand Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Edging Contest

What a contest this is turning out to be! Sindhu has made some unforced errors and did her Japanese opponent. Despite the 11-7 lead, Sindhu has to be vary of Yamaguchi, who is making the Indian play near the nets.

PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Thailand Open 2026: Sindhu Wins First Game

Sindhu has won the first game! She wins first game 21-19 after a long, hard battle with Yamaguchi. The Japanese shuttler struggled to hold back as Sindhu unleashed smash after smash. Superb start for the Indian shuttler.

PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Thailand Open 2026: Sindhu Looking Little Rusty

Sindhu is quite good with her shots especially near the nets but today her gameplay is looking a bit rusty. Her Japanese opponent is making her work hard for every point.

PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Thailand Open 2026: Game On!

We are underway in Game 1, and it has been an even start so far as Akane Yamaguchi holds a narrow 5-4 lead over PV Sindhu in the opening exchanges.

PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Thailand Open 2026: Streaming Info

The Thailand Open 2026 quarter-final will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels. The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website.

PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Thailand Open 2026: Hello!

Greetings, we are back with another live blog as PV Sindhu takes on Akane Yamaguchi in the Thailand Open 2026 quarterfinal. Stay tuned for live updates.

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