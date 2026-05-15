PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Thailand Open: IND Star Loses Second Game, All To Play For In Third Game

PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Thailand Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Loses Second Game
Sindhu loses the second game in spectacular fashion. Leading 11-7 at the game interval, the Indian shuttler makes unforced errors that allows Yamaguchi to capitalise on it and make a stirring comeback. Game on!
PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Thailand Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Edging Contest
What a contest this is turning out to be! Sindhu has made some unforced errors and did her Japanese opponent. Despite the 11-7 lead, Sindhu has to be vary of Yamaguchi, who is making the Indian play near the nets.
PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Thailand Open 2026: Sindhu Wins First Game
Sindhu has won the first game! She wins first game 21-19 after a long, hard battle with Yamaguchi. The Japanese shuttler struggled to hold back as Sindhu unleashed smash after smash. Superb start for the Indian shuttler.
PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Thailand Open 2026: Sindhu Looking Little Rusty
Sindhu is quite good with her shots especially near the nets but today her gameplay is looking a bit rusty. Her Japanese opponent is making her work hard for every point.
PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Thailand Open 2026: Game On!
We are underway in Game 1, and it has been an even start so far as Akane Yamaguchi holds a narrow 5-4 lead over PV Sindhu in the opening exchanges.
PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Thailand Open 2026: Streaming Info
The Thailand Open 2026 quarter-final will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels. The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website.
PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, Thailand Open 2026: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with another live blog as PV Sindhu takes on Akane Yamaguchi in the Thailand Open 2026 quarterfinal. Stay tuned for live updates.