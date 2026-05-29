Who Is Nipam, Sprinter Bagging 100m Bronze Medal At U20 Asian Athletics Championships?

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

The 18-year-old Nipam belongs to Uttar Pradesh and holds the U20 women’s 100m national record with a timing of 11.53 seconds, clocked during the Junior Federation Cup in April 2026

Who Is Nipam, Sprinter Bagging 100m Bronze Medal At U20 Asian Athletics Championships?
Nipam celebrates after earning the women's 100 bronze medal at the U20 Asian Athletics Championships in Hong Kong. Photo: X/Athletics Federation of India
Summary of this article

  • Nipam clinched women's 100m bronze medal at U20 Asian Athletics Championships with timing of 11.62 seconds

  • Teenager holds the U20 women’s 100m national record at 11.53 seconds

  • She qualified for World U-20 Championships and broke Dutee Chand’s meet record with above effort

Sprinter Nipam made a remarkable international debut, bagging the 100m bronze medal on the opening day of the U20 Asian Athletics Championships in Hong Kong on Thursday (May 28, 2026).

Nipam registered a timing of 11.62 seconds to finish third in the meet. Qatar’s 16-year-old Dana Noor Salem won the gold medal with a time of 11.47 seconds. China’s Xinxuan Chen, 16, took home the silver with a timing of 11.54 seconds.

Nipam's Achievements So Far

Nipam, 18, belongs to Uttar Pradesh and holds the U20 women’s 100m national record at 11.53 seconds, clocked during the Junior Federation Cup in April 2026. With that mark, she qualified for the Asian U-20 Championships as well as the World U-20 Championships, in addition to smashing Dutee Chand’s meet record.

“I’m excited to have won a bronze medal for the team,” Nipam was quoted as saying by PTI. She is also a member of the national 4x100m relay team at the Asian Championship and was confident of winning another medal in the four-day continental meet.

Related Content
Balraj Panwar is confident India can win rowing gold at the 2026 Asian Games. - Instagram/@balraj_rowing
Indian archers in Asian Games trial. - india_archery/X
Nitesh Siwach lost the 97kg final to defending champion Mohammadhadi Saravi to settle for silver, while Prince (82kg) and Sachin Sahrawat (67kg) claimed bronze medals. - Instagram/@wrestlernitesh
From Komalika Bari to Anjali Munda, the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 revealed a strong pipeline of future talent. - SAI Media

ALSO READ: Sumit Antil Shatters Own World Record

Other Notable Results At Asian C'ships

India’s Vikas Kumar missed out on a medal as he ended up as fourth in the men’s 3,000m race. He clocked a timing of 8:24.88, a personal best.

Meanwhile, in the women’s 400m heats, India’s Neeru Pathak was a comfortable winner with a time of 54.42 seconds. Tahura Khatun finished second in her heat with a time of 55.06 seconds. Both athletes have qualified for the final.

As for Kerala athlete Mohammed Ashfaq, he finished fifth in the men’s 400m semis with a time of 47.06 seconds and did not advance to the final. In the men’s hammer throw, India's Ashuvendra Pratap Singh (64.34m) and Aman (63.40m) finished seventh and eighth respectively.

Q

Who bagged India's first medal at U20 Asian Athletics Championships?

A

Nipam, a sprinter from Uttar Pradesh, bagged India's first medal at U20 Asian Athletics Championships 2026 in Hong Kong.

Q

What is Nipam's personal best?

A

Nipam's personal best is a timing of 11.53 seconds, clocked during the Junior Federation Cup in April 2026.

Q

When will U20 Asian Athletics Championships conclude?

A

U20 Asian Athletics Championships will conclude on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories