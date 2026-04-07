Eight Rising Stars Who Made Their Mark At Khelo India Tribal Games

Manikanta L (Swimmer)

The most decorated athlete of the Games, Manikanta L bagged eight gold medals and a silver in the swimming competition, laying the foundation for Karnataka to clinch the overall champions crown. The 21-year-old, who already has bagged medals at the Khelo India University Games in the past, has been preparing to make it to the Indian team for the upcoming Asian Games and opted to participate in multiple disciplines as part of his preparations.