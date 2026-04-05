Siddi Wrestlers' Khelo India Tribal Games Success Signals Emergence Of Community Powerhouse

Out of the nine wrestlers representing Karnataka at Khelo India Tribal Games 2026, four belonged to the Siddi community. Manisha Juava Siddi (76 kg), Rohan M. Doddamani (Greco-Roman 60 kg) and Princita Pedru Fernandes Siddi clinched gold, while Shalina Sayer Siddi (57 kg) secured silver

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Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 Siddi community Wrestlers profile Success
The Karnataka wrestling contingent poses with its medals at Khelo India Tribal Games 2026. Photo: SAI Media
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • One third of India's 50,000 Siddis live in Karnataka

  • African-descent community's wrestlers shine bright at Khelo India Tribal Games

  • All four wrestlers had topped the trials held at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Stadium

Wrestlers from Karnataka’s Siddi community have presented a fitting example of the saying ‘talent needs no introduction’ at the Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) 2026. The wrestlers have made a powerful statement on the mat. Their success is no longer just about medals — it reflects the emergence of an entire community as a force in wrestling.

Of African descent, there are about 50,000 Siddis in India of which one third live in Karnataka. Out of the nine wrestlers representing Karnataka at KITG 2026, four belonged to the Siddi community. Three of them clinched gold while one secured silver. The gold medallists include Manisha Juava Siddi (76 kg), Rohan M. Doddamani (Greco-Roman 60 kg) and Princita Pedru Fernandes Siddi (68 kg), while Shalina Sayer Siddi (57 kg) finished with silver.

Their achievements highlight not only personal grit and perseverance but also the growing dominance of the Siddi community in wrestling. All four wrestlers had topped the trials held at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Stadium, underlining their consistency and potential.

Members of the Karnataka wrestling contingent posing with their medals at Khelo India Tribal Games 2026. Photo: SAI Media
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Karnataka team coach Mamata expressed pride in their performance. “Just as Haryana dominates wrestling at the national level, the Haliyal region (in Uttara Kannada) has a similar influence in our state. The Department Of Youth Development centres here largely cater to children from the Siddi community, and in recent years, there has been a surge in interest towards wrestling among them,” she told SAI Media.

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Rohan M. Doddamani, a gold medallist from Dharwad district, comes from a humble background. His mother works as a cook in a government school and his father passed away six years ago. “There are frequent local dangals (wrestling competitions) in our community, and winners are rewarded generously. Before this, I have competed in the senior national championships, National Games and All India University Games,” Rohan said.

Launched in 2018 by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the ministry of youth affairs and sports, the Khelo India initiative has helped identify and nurture talent across the country. The rise of Siddi wrestlers is also a testament to these efforts.

Maha Singh Rao, a member of SAI’s Talent Development Committee, said, “We identify talented youngsters early and provide them with opportunities. With proper training and facilities, these athletes have the potential to excel at the international level and win medals for the country.”

The Chhattisgarh men’s team has entered the semi-finals of Khelo India Tribal Games. - Special Arrangement
Sport Surmounts Conflict: Football Pipeline Of Abujhmarh 'Ashram' Shines At Khelo India Tribal Games

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Silver medallist Shalina Sayer Siddi from Uttara Kannada’s Karwar district said, “Interest in wrestling is growing within our community. I started on my uncle’s advice and have been training under him. I missed gold this time, but I will work harder going forward.”

Princita Pedru Fernandes Siddi, whose father works as a mason, added, “Initially, I wasn’t interested in wrestling and even resisted it. But seeing others from my community take it up I was motivated to play the sport. Now I train rigorously every day with the aim of winning medals at the international level.”

The success of these wrestlers underlines a larger truth — when given the right platform, training and support, talent from even the most remote communities can rise to the highest level and shape India’s sporting future.

Q

How many Siddis are there in India?

A

There are about 50,000 Siddis in India.

Q

How many medals did Siddi wrestlers bag at Khelo India Tribal Games 2026?

A

Siddi wrestlers bagged four medals at Khelo India Tribal Games 2026.

Q

How many athletes competed at Khelo India Tribal Games?

A

Close to 1300 athletes from across the country were seen in action across nine disciplines at at Khelo India Tribal Games 2026.

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