Siddi Wrestlers' Khelo India Tribal Games Success Signals Emergence Of Community Powerhouse

Of African descent, there are about 50,000 Siddis in India of which one third live in Karnataka. Out of the nine wrestlers representing Karnataka at KITG 2026, four belonged to the Siddi community. Three of them clinched gold while one secured silver. The gold medallists include Manisha Juava Siddi (76 kg), Rohan M. Doddamani (Greco-Roman 60 kg) and Princita Pedru Fernandes Siddi (68 kg), while Shalina Sayer Siddi (57 kg) finished with silver.