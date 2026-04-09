Asian Wrestling Championships 2026: Nitesh Siwach Claims Greco-Roman Silver As India Tally Climbs To Five

Nitesh Siwach lost the 97kg final to defending champion Mohammadhadi Saravi to settle for silver, while Prince (82kg) and Sachin Sahrawat (67kg) claimed bronze medals. Photo: Instagram/@wrestlernitesh

Nitesh Siwach lost the 97kg final to defending champion Mohammadhadi Saravi to settle for silver, while Prince (82kg) and Sachin Sahrawat (67kg) claimed bronze medals. Photo: Instagram/@wrestlernitesh