Asian Wrestling Championships 2026: Nitesh Siwach Claims Greco-Roman Silver As India Tally Climbs To Five

Nitesh Siwach fell short in the 97kg final against defending champion Mohammadhadi Saravi, finishing with a hard-fought silver. Meanwhile, Prince delivered in the 82kg bout and Sachin Sahrawat followed suit in the 67kg division

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India At Asian Wrestling Championships 2026 Greco-Roman Nitesh Siwach Results
Nitesh Siwach lost the 97kg final to defending champion Mohammadhadi Saravi to settle for silver, while Prince (82kg) and Sachin Sahrawat (67kg) claimed bronze medals. Photo: Instagram/@wrestlernitesh
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Summary of this article

  • Asian Wrestling Championships 2026: Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers add three medals; Nitesh Siwach wins silver, Prince and Sachin Sahrawat take bronze

  • India add three medals on Day 3, tally moves to two silver, three bronze

  • Two Indian women wrestlers advance to bronze medal play-offs

Indian Greco Roman wrestlers added a silver and two bronze medals to the country's tally at the 2026 Senior Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday.

While Nitesh bagged the silver medal in the 97kg category, Sachin Sahrawat (67kg GR) and Prince (82kg) clinched bronze medals.

The three medals on Wednesday took India's overall medal tally to two silver and three bronze medals on the third day of competition with two women wrestlers securing a spot in the bronze medal play-offs.

All eyes were on of the Indian contingent on Wednesday as Nitesh had had already improved on his last edition's showing by reaching the final of the 97kg category. The 23-year-old was up against defending champion Mohammadhadi Saravi and could not weave the same magic that saw him reach the finals as he went down 1-7 in the final bout.

Earlier, Sachin opened India's medal count when he fought back from a 3-5 deficit in the second round to beat Abdumalik Aminov of Uzbekistan 6-5 in the 67kg Greco Roman bronze medal match..

Sachin, who had defeated China's Ji Leng in the Repechage round to make it to the bronze medal play-off scored two points in the last minute with a take down and got one for the Uzbek wrestler losing his challenge to claim victory.

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Prince then added the second bronze medal of the day to India's kitty when he registered a dominant 10-1 win over Didar Amannazarov of Turkmenistan in the 82kg Greco Roman.

In the women's wrestling competition, Hansika Lamba (55kg) and Neha (59kg) will be challenging for the bronze medal after losing their respective semi-finals..

Hansika went down against last edition silver medallist Yuxuan Li of China 11-1 in the semifinals and will now face Aruuke Kadyrbek Kyzy in the bronze medal play-off.

Later, Neha came up against former Asian Champion Mengyu Xie of China and despite her spirited effort, she ended on the wrong side of the 12-5 score-line..

She will now face Bolortuya Khurelkhuu of Mongolia for the bronze medal..

Neelam could also have a shot at the bronze medal after she made it to the Repechage round in the 50kg category after Japan's Yui Sasaki, who defeated the Indian in the quarterfinals, reached the summit clash.

Neelam will now face China's Ziqi Feng in the Repechage round on Thursday.

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