High Intake of packaged Foods Tied To Elevated BP Among Youth: NIN study

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Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
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National Institute of Nutrition warns that frequent consumption of ultra-processed packaged foods significantly increases risk of hypertension in young Indians

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High Intake of packaged foods tied to elevated BP among youth: NIN study
Summary of this article

  • A new study by the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has found a strong link between high consumption of packaged and ultra-processed foods and elevated blood pressure levels among youth.

  • Young people consuming packaged snacks, instant noodles, sugary drinks, and ready-to-eat meals regularly showed significantly higher systolic and diastolic blood pressure readings.

  • Researchers have called for urgent dietary changes, highlighting that excessive intake of such foods is contributing to early onset of hypertension and other lifestyle diseases.

A latest study conducted by the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Hyderabad, has revealed that high intake of packaged and ultra-processed foods is strongly associated with elevated blood pressure among young Indians.

The study, which surveyed dietary patterns and blood pressure levels of youth aged 15-25 years, found that those who frequently consumed packaged foods — such as chips, biscuits, carbonated drinks, instant foods, and ready-to-eat meals — had noticeably higher blood pressure compared to those who followed traditional home-cooked diets.

Researchers noted that these ultra-processed foods are high in sodium, trans fats, sugar, and harmful additives, all of which contribute to hypertension. The study also observed that frequent consumption was linked to increased waist circumference and obesity, further aggravating cardiovascular risks.

The NIN team has strongly recommended reducing dependence on packaged foods and increasing intake of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and home-cooked meals. Experts have urged parents, educational institutions, and policymakers to promote awareness about healthy eating habits from a young age.

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With hypertension emerging as a growing problem even among adolescents and young adults in India, this study serves as an important wake-up call. The findings are likely to influence future dietary guidelines and public health campaigns aimed at combating lifestyle-related diseases in the country.

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