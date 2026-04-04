Blake Lively ‘Digital Violence’ Case: Actor Vows To Fight Back After Court Setback

Blake Lively’s digital violence case continues despite a legal setback. While several claims were dismissed, the actor has vowed to fight retaliation allegations and tell her story in court.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Blake Lively
Blake Lively Digital Violence Case Moves to Trial Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Blake Lively’s digital violence case moves ahead despite dismissed claims.

  • Court allows retaliation and contract-related allegations to proceed to trial.

  • Actor vows to testify and continue the fight against online abuse.

It was ruled by Judge Lewis Liman that 10 out of 13 claims, including sexual harassment, defamation and conspiracy, would be dismissed. However, three claims, including retaliation, aiding and abetting retaliation and breach of contract, were allowed to move forward to trial.

The dismissal of the sexual harassment claim was based on the finding that Lively had been working as an independent contractor and not as an employee under federal law. It was also observed that California harassment laws could not be applied, as the production had taken place in New Jersey.

According to her legal team, it had been determined that a plausible case existed showing that her complaints had been made in good faith, leaving the question of retaliation to be decided by a jury.

Blake Lively speaks out against ‘digital violence.’

In a statement shared on Instagram on April 4, it was said by Lively that pursuing legal action had not been her initial intention. It was written, “The last thing wanted in life was a lawsuit, but this case was brought forward due to the pervasive retaliation faced.”,Tube,

https://www.instagram.com/stories/blakelively/3867461596821919817/
Blake Lively's official statement Photo: Blake Lively's Instagram
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She further emphasised that the issue should not be reduced to “celebrity drama,” suggesting that such framing prevents wider understanding of similar experiences. It was stated by her that “the physical pain from digital violence is very real,” adding that such abuse extends beyond public figures and exists within communities and institutions.

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Support mounts as trial approaches

Support for Lively has also been expressed by her agency WME, where it was stated that she had shown “courage, moral clarity and extraordinary determination.” It was further noted that her actions had helped highlight the impact of coordinated online attacks intended to discredit individuals.

Deepthi Sirla at the press meet on "Clothes, Culture and Cyberbullying", hosted by the Women and Transgender Organisation Joint Action Committee, post the cyberbullying of Telugu actress Anasuya  - X
Speaking Out Comes At A Cost As Gendered Violence Online Escalates

BY Fozia Yasin

Meanwhile, legal proceedings are set to continue, with a magistrate judge scheduled to review settlement positions. Lively has indicated that she intends to testify during the trial, which is expected to take place in May.

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