Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Court Dismisses Majority Claims In Legal Battle

Summary of this article
Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni sees the majority of claims dismissed by the court.
Sexual harassment and defamation allegations removed from lawsuit.
Retaliation-related claims will now proceed to trial in New York.
The legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has taken a significant turn after a court dismissed the majority of claims in the ongoing case. The development has narrowed what was once a wide-ranging lawsuit into a more focused legal battle that will now move towards trial.
In a ruling issued by Judge Lewis Liman, 10 out of the 13 claims made by Lively were dismissed. These included allegations of sexual harassment, defamation, and conspiracy. However, three claims, breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting retaliation, were allowed to proceed, with the matter now set to be examined in a civil trial.
Court narrows Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni case
The lawsuit, which stems from the making of It Ends With Us, had seen Lively accuse Baldoni of inappropriate behaviour on set and of orchestrating a coordinated smear campaign against her. Baldoni had denied the allegations and responded with a counterclaim.
It was ruled by the court that the sexual harassment claims could not be pursued under federal law, as Lively had been working as an independent contractor. It was further stated that California law could not be applied, since the filming had taken place in New Jersey.
Both sides respond after the ruling
In a statement issued by Baldoni’s legal representatives, it was said that satisfaction had been expressed over the dismissal of the major claims. It was stated that the allegations had been serious and that the court’s review of the evidence had been acknowledged.
On the other hand, Lively’s legal team maintained that the core of the case remains intact. It was asserted that the issue of retaliation and reputational damage would be central to the trial, where a jury would ultimately determine the outcome.
What happens next?
With the case now significantly narrowed, attention shifts to the trial, where the remaining claims will be contested. The proceedings are scheduled to begin on May 18 in New York.
What began as a high-profile and complex dispute within the film industry has now entered a more defined phase, with both sides preparing to present their arguments in court.