Madonna Kicks Off Pride Month With Surprise Concert In New York, Turns Times Square Into Vibrant Club

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Madonna performed a surprise concert in New York City's Times Square on Thursday, June 4 and transformed it into a nightclub.

Madonnas New York concert
Madonna's Pride Month New York concert Photo: Instagram/Madonna
Summary of this article

  • Madonna performed a surprise concert in New York City's Times Square on Thursday, June 4 and transformed it into a nightclub.

  • Madonna honoured the LGBTQIA+ community, marking the start of Pride Month

  • The Queen of Pop performed several songs from Confessions on a Dance Floor and a few new tracks from her upcoming Confessions II.

Madonna kicked off Pride Month with her New York concert at Times Square late Thursday (June 4) afternoon. The Queen of Pop, 67, set the stage on fire with the preview of her Confessions II single “I Feel So Free” and some of her previous hits. “I can be whoever I want to be,” the pop star said to the crowd, adding, “come on, meet me on the dance floor.”

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Madonna Times Square concert

The 'mother' of pop transformed Times Square into a vibrant club with her presence in a glamorous pink corset, thigh-high stockings and silver lace-up boots. She wowed the crowd, crooning the hits from her original 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor and also sang a few new songs from her forthcoming album, set to release on July 3. The surprise concert was in partnership with Grindr.

Addressing the audience, Madonna said, "Hi, gays!" There were flashes of rainbow lights at the concert, and photos of LGBTQIA+ trailblazers were displayed on screens, including Marsha P. Johnson, a transgender activist, artist Keith Haring, and photographer Robert Mapplethorpe, the inspiration behind Madonna's book Sex.

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She mesmerised her fans with “Love Sensation”, “Get Together”, “I Love New York,” and ended her show with “Hung Up.”

The pop icon concluded her high-energy show, saying, “Thank you, New York City, I love you! Happy Pride!” to the crowd.

Apart from her Confessions II release, Madonna is returning to the Tribeca Festival this summer with an on-screen project, built around the first six tracks of her new album. The film will premiere today at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

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