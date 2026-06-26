Ecuador Vs Germany, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group E Decider Clash From New York New Jersey Stadium

The flags of Ecuador, left, and Germany are unfurled on the field during ceremonies before the start of the World Cup Group E soccer match in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

1/16 Fans cheer before the World Cup Group E soccer match between Ecuador and Germany in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)





2/16 A German fan looks at his cellphone before the World Cup Group E soccer match between Ecuador and Germany in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)





3/16 Fans of Ecuador cheer prior to the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Ecuador in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)





4/16 Germany fans pack the stands before the World Cup Group E soccer match against Ecuador in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)





5/16 A fan of Ecuador poses for photos before the World Cup Group E soccer match between Ecuador and Germany in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)





6/16 Germany players pose for a team photo before the World Cup Group E soccer match between Ecuador and Germany in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)





7/16 Ecuador team pose for a group photo before the World Cup Group E soccer match against Germany in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)





8/16 Referees pose for photos before the World Cup Group E soccer match between Ecuador and Germany in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)





9/16 Germany's Leroy Sane celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Ecuador and Germany in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)





10/16 Germany's David Raum falls during the World Cup Group E soccer match against Ecuador in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)





11/16 Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer fails to save a shot by Ecuador's Nilson Angulo to score this side's first goal during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Ecuador and Germany in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)





12/16 Ecuador's Nilson Angulo, left, celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Ecuador and Germany in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)





13/16 Germany's Felix Nmecha heads the ball during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Ecuador and Germany in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)





14/16 Germany's Aleksandar Pavlovic (5) and Ecuador's Pedro Vite battle for the ball during the World Cup Group E soccer match in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)





15/16 Referee Tori Penso, of the United States, gestures during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Ecuador and Germany in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)





16/16 A screen announces a hydration break during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Ecuador and Germany in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)





