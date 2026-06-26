Ecuador Vs Germany, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group E Decider Clash From New York New Jersey Stadium
Ecuador vs Germany Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: From the precipice of an early exit, Ecuador's "La Tri" must pull off the unthinkable against Germany's clinical "Nationalelf" at New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, to hijack Group E's final ticket to the World Cup knockouts. With Germany already qualified and cruising at the top of the group, Julian Nagelsmann’s side arrives looking to finalise a perfect group stage. However, Sebastian Beccacece’s side, struggling for rhythm after failing to find the net in their opening two matches, face a monumental task. Captain Enner Valencia and playmaker Gonzalo Plata must ignite a struggling attack against a formidable German defense, while simultaneously hoping that Ivory Coast drop points against Curaçao in the other group finale. It's a high-stakes, multi-stadium drama as Ecuador fight for tournament survival. See the best photos from the ECU vs GER football match here:
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