Ecuador Vs Germany, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Group E Decider Clash From New York New Jersey Stadium

Ecuador vs Germany Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: From the precipice of an early exit, Ecuador's "La Tri" must pull off the unthinkable against Germany's clinical "Nationalelf" at New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, to hijack Group E's final ticket to the World Cup knockouts. With Germany already qualified and cruising at the top of the group, Julian Nagelsmann’s side arrives looking to finalise a perfect group stage. However, Sebastian Beccacece’s side, struggling for rhythm after failing to find the net in their opening two matches, face a monumental task. Captain Enner Valencia and playmaker Gonzalo Plata must ignite a struggling attack against a formidable German defense, while simultaneously hoping that Ivory Coast drop points against Curaçao in the other group finale. It's a high-stakes, multi-stadium drama as Ecuador fight for tournament survival. See the best photos from the ECU vs GER football match here:

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Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Flags AP Photo
The flags of Ecuador, left, and Germany are unfurled on the field during ceremonies before the start of the World Cup Group E soccer match in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
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Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Fans Cheer AP Photo
Fans cheer before the World Cup Group E soccer match between Ecuador and Germany in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
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Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E German Fans Cheer AP Photo
A German fan looks at his cellphone before the World Cup Group E soccer match between Ecuador and Germany in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
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Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Ecuador Fans Cheer AP Photo
Fans of Ecuador cheer prior to the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Ecuador in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
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Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E German Fans In The Stand AP Photo
Germany fans pack the stands before the World Cup Group E soccer match against Ecuador in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
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Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Ecuador Fan AP Photo
A fan of Ecuador poses for photos before the World Cup Group E soccer match between Ecuador and Germany in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
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Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E GER XI AP Photo
Germany players pose for a team photo before the World Cup Group E soccer match between Ecuador and Germany in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
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Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Ecuador Team AP Photo
Ecuador team pose for a group photo before the World Cup Group E soccer match against Germany in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
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Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E refs with captains AP Photo
Referees pose for photos before the World Cup Group E soccer match between Ecuador and Germany in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
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Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Leroy Sane Goal AP Photo
Germany's Leroy Sane celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Ecuador and Germany in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
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Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E David Raum Tackled AP Photo
Germany's David Raum falls during the World Cup Group E soccer match against Ecuador in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
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Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Never Beaten AP Photo
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer fails to save a shot by Ecuador's Nilson Angulo to score this side's first goal during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Ecuador and Germany in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
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Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Nilson Angulo Celeb AP Photo
Ecuador's Nilson Angulo, left, celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Ecuador and Germany in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
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Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Felix Nmecha Header AP Photo
Germany's Felix Nmecha heads the ball during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Ecuador and Germany in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
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Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Aleksandar Pavlovic High Boot AP Photo
Germany's Aleksandar Pavlovic (5) and Ecuador's Pedro Vite battle for the ball during the World Cup Group E soccer match in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
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Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Tori Penso gestures AP Photo
Referee Tori Penso, of the United States, gestures during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Ecuador and Germany in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
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Ecuador vs Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Hydration Break AP Photo
A screen announces a hydration break during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Ecuador and Germany in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
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