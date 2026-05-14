BTS, Madonna And Shakira To Headline FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show; Coldplay To Curate

Summary of this article
BTS, Madonna, and Shakira will co-headline the first-ever FIFA World Cup 2026 Final halftime show.
It aims to raise $100 USD million to expand access to quality education and football for children around the world.
The show will be curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin and is produced in partnership with Global Citizen.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup final is going to script history with its first-ever halftime show featuring global artists, including BTS, Madonna, and Shakira. In a major announcement on May 14, FIFA revealed that these international stars will headline the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final halftime show, to be held on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States, during the tournament’s final match.
Coldplay announced it with a playful social media video featuring Chris Martin alongside characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets, including Elmo, Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy.
Martin said that the halftime show aims to celebrate music, culture and global unity.
According to the official handle of the FIFA World Cup, “The Halftime Show supports the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, a landmark initiative working to raise $100 USD million to expand access to quality education and football for children around the world. Throughout the tournament, USD 1 from every ticket sold to FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches will be donated to the Fund.”
What BTS said about headlining the halftime show
Through its agency, BTS shared, “It is a great honour to stand on a meaningful stage where the world comes together. We believe music is a universal language that delivers hope and unity. It is even more meaningful to share that message with global viewers through the World Cup while supporting expanded educational opportunities for children.”
For the unversed, Jungkook had earlier participated in the official soundtrack “Dreamers” for the FIFA World Cup 2022 and performed at its opening ceremony.