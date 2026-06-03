LE SSERAFIM Earn Fifth Billboard 200 Top 10 As PUREFLOW Pt. 1 Debuts At No. 10

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

LE SSERAFIM's PUREFLOW Pt. 1 has delivered another major achievement for the K-pop group, debuting in the Billboard 200 Top 10 and topping the US Top Album Sales chart. The album's strong performance further cements the group's growing global influence.

LE SSERAFIMs PUREFLOW
LE SSERAFIM's PUREFLOW Pt. 1 Debuts in Billboard 200 Top 10 Photo: Sources
Summary of this article

  • PUREFLOW Pt. 1 earned 41,000 equivalent units in its debut week.

  • LE SSERAFIM secured their fifth consecutive Billboard 200 top 10.

  • BOOMPALA entered Bubbling Under Hot 100 while sales crossed 500,000.

LE SSERAFIM have added another milestone to their growing list of achievements as PUREFLOW Pt. 1 debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200. The group's second studio album entered the chart at No. 10, marking their fifth consecutive top 10 entry and reinforcing their position as one of K-pop's most successful girl groups on the global stage.

The latest achievement comes alongside impressive sales numbers and growing momentum in the United States, where the album also secured the No. 1 position on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart.

LE SSERAFIM's PUREFLOW Pt. 1 records strong Billboard performance

According to Billboard data, PUREFLOW Pt. 1 earned 41,000 equivalent album units during its first week in the United States. The album also generated more than 7.1 million on-demand streams, highlighting strong engagement from listeners.

The project achieved another major milestone globally, surpassing 500,000 physical album sales within its first week. Meanwhile, focus track BOOMPALA entered the Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart at No. 10, signalling growing interest in the group's latest musical era.

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PUREFLOW tour and global expansion plans revealed

PUREFLOW Pt. 1 continues the narrative themes that have defined LE SSERAFIM since their debut. The album explores ideas of fear, growth and self-acceptance, while tracks such as BOOMPALA, CELEBRATION and Creatures expand the group's evolving artistic identity.

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The success arrives as the group prepares for the 2026 LE SSERAFIM TOUR PUREFLOW. The world tour will span 23 cities across Asia, North America and Europe, making it one of the group's most ambitious live ventures to date.

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The North American leg will include major arenas in Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C. and Newark before the group heads to Europe for its first-ever tour across the region.

With five consecutive Billboard 200 top 10 albums, more than half a million sales for PUREFLOW Pt. 1 and a major world tour ahead, LE SSERAFIM continue to strengthen their status as one of K-pop's leading global acts.

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