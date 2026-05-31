Billboard World Albums Chart Dominated By BTS, TXT, NMIXX And Rising K-Pop Stars

Billboard World Albums Chart saw CORTIS retain No.1 while K-pop giants followed closely.
BTS charted four albums, reinforcing extraordinary global longevity and streaming power worldwide.
TXT, NMIXX, Stray Kids and ENHYPEN continued strong multi-entry Billboard performances.
The Billboard World Albums Chart continues to highlight K-pop’s worldwide influence, with established giants and newer acts occupying major positions this week. While CORTIS retained the top spot, artists including BTS, TXT, NMIXX, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN and NewJeans once again demonstrated the genre’s remarkable chart longevity and fan-driven momentum.
CORTIS, &TEAM, and NMIXX lead Billboard World Albums Chart
CORTIS maintained its hold on the Billboard World Albums Chart with the EP ‘GREENGREEN’, which spent a second consecutive week at No. 1. The achievement also marked another milestone for the group, as the project extended its Billboard 200 presence beyond a single week.
Their earlier EP ‘COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES’ also remained stable, securing No. 11 during its 37th charting week.
&TEAM followed closely behind with ‘We on Fire’, debuting at No. 2 after becoming the group’s first entry on the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, NMIXX climbed to No. 3 with ‘Heavy Serenade’, continuing the group’s strong run and adding another Billboard 200 appearance to its record.
BTS, TXT, and Stray Kids maintain global chart strength
BTS once again proved its enduring appeal by placing four albums on the chart. ‘Proof’ reached No. 4 in its 206th week, while ‘Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~’, ‘Love Yourself: Tear’ and ‘Love Yourself: Her’ also maintained positions.
TXT secured No. 5 with ‘7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns’, while ILLIT’s ‘MAMIHLAPINATAPAI’ followed at No. 6.
Stray Kids continued their consistent chart presence with three entries including ‘DO IT’, ‘KARMA’ and ‘ATE’. ENHYPEN also landed two albums, while NewJeans’ ‘Get Up’ remained on the list more than 140 weeks after release.
The rankings, published for the week ending May 30, underline how K-pop continues to shape international music consumption across generations and fandoms.