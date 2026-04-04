BTS ARIRANG Hidden Track ‘Come Over’ Drops On Vinyl, SUGA-Produced Song Revealed

Summary of this article
BTS ARIRANG hidden track ‘Come Over’ released on vinyl.
SUGA-produced song teased during livestream announcement.
ARIRANG album continues strong Billboard chart performance.
BTS ARIRANG's hidden track has quietly made its way to fans, with a surprise song titled Come Over being revealed as part of the album’s deluxe vinyl edition. The track, produced by SUGA, was not included in the standard digital release, making it a rare, physical-only offering that has sparked conversation across fan communities.
The hidden song surfaced after fans began receiving the red-and-white deluxe vinyl, which was made available for purchase through the group’s official store. Videos featuring snippets of the track have since circulated on social media, offering the first glimpse into what had been teased as a special addition to the album.
SUGA-produced track teased ahead of release
The existence of the track had been hinted at earlier during a livestream on Weverse. During the broadcast, it had been revealed by SUGA that “a song that I produced is coming out soon,” with the track described as a “special song on the LP.”
Further teasing was offered during the same session, where it was suggested that audiences attending upcoming concerts might get to hear the song live. It was also indicated that the track would remain exclusive to the vinyl format, rather than being released on streaming platforms.
ARIRANG continues strong global run
The release of the hidden track comes shortly after ARIRANG debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album marked a significant return for BTS following a prolonged hiatus, during which members had been completing mandatory military service and pursuing solo work.
The project has also seen strong performance from its lead single SWIM, which entered the Billboard Hot 100 at the top position, further reinforcing the group’s global reach.
Why the hidden track matters
The decision to include Come Over as a vinyl-exclusive has been seen as a deliberate move to reward dedicated fans while also driving physical album sales. The track itself has been described by listeners as an emotional, atmospheric piece, adding a new layer to the album’s overall narrative.
ARIRANG was originally released on March 20, marking BTS’ first full-length album in several years and signalling a renewed phase for the group.