BTS Earns 7th Top Spot On Billboard 200 With ARIRANG

BTS released their fifth studio album, ARIRANG, on March 20, 2026. It marked their first group comeback in nearly six years, following their previous studio album BE (2020). ARIRANG, the 14-track comeback album, arrived nearly four years after the K-pop band's military hiatus. The album has now debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200, earning the band their seventh chart-topper in the United States.