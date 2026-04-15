BTS ARIRANG Makes Billboard History With Record-Breaking No. 1 Chart Run

Summary of this article
BTS ARIRANG holds No. 1 on Billboard 200 for three weeks.
Album debuted with 641,000 units, the biggest opening week of 2026.
BTS dominate global charts with Swim topping Spotify for 23 days.
BTS ARIRANG is rewriting record books as the group’s latest album continues its dominant run on the Billboard 200. Three consecutive weeks at No. 1 might seem routine at first glance, but in today’s fast-moving streaming landscape, it signals something far more significant. The achievement places ARIRANG among a rare group of albums that have held the top spot consistently and on a large scale.
BTS ARIRANG Billboard 200 performance sets new benchmark
The scale of BTS ARIRANG’s success becomes clearer when placed in context. The album debuted with 641,000 equivalent units in the United States, marking the biggest opening week of the year so far. Even with a 71 per cent drop in its second week, it held firm at No. 1 with 187,000 units, a sign of sustained listener interest.
This run makes ARIRANG the longest-running No. 1 album by a group on the Billboard 200 in over a decade, a record last matched by Mumford & Sons’ Babel back in 2013. What this really shows is how BTS has managed to hold attention in an era where chart positions often shift rapidly.
BTS chart dominance goes beyond Billboard 200
The impact of BTS ARIRANG is not limited to a single chart. The album’s lead track Swim debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, reinforcing the group’s ability to dominate both album and singles charts simultaneously.
It has been reported by Billboard that BTS became the first act to achieve simultaneous No. 1 debuts on both charts more than once, a feat they had earlier accomplished with Life Goes On. The album’s reach extended further, with multiple tracks occupying top positions across global and streaming charts, including a 23-day run at No. 1 on Spotify’s daily global rankings for Swim.
The release also marks BTS’s return after nearly four years, following their mandatory military service. Produced by Bang Si Hyuk, the album carries both emotional weight and commercial momentum.
Alongside its chart success, BTS has taken ARIRANG on a global tour, opening with a 23-song setlist that blends new material with fan favourites.
A comeback that reshapes K-pop’s global presence
What ARIRANG represents goes beyond numbers. It reflects how K-pop, led by BTS, continues to expand its global footprint while setting new industry benchmarks.
At a time when chart longevity is rare, BTS have managed to turn a comeback into a sustained cultural moment.