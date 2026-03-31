BTS' Swim Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100

Summary of this article
BTS has achieved yet another major feat by topping the Billboard 'Hot 100' following their success on the Billboard 200.
The band has simultaneously scored its seventh No. 1 single and seventh No. 1 album on the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 with Swim and Arirang.
Arirang, BTS' comeback album, was released on March 20, 2026, featuring 14 tracks.
BTS released its fifth album ARIRANG on March 20, 2026, featuring 14 tracks with SWIM as the lead single. The album marked the K-pop boy band's first group comeback in nearly six years, following their previous studio album BE (2020). Following ARIRANG's debut at number 1 on the Billboard 200, BTS has achieved yet another milestone, with Swim dominating the Billboard Hot 100.
With this, BTS has simultaneously scored their seventh No. 1 single and seventh No. 1 album on the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 this week.
BTS Swim debuts at number 1 on Billboard Hot 100
BTS has scripted history by topping the US 'Hot 100' following their remarkable feat on the 'Billboard 200'.
According to Billboard, ARIRANG's title track SWIM claimed the top spot on the main song chart 'Hot 100' (April 4th issue).
This marks the group's seventh No. 1 song on the chart. The septet's (J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V) other tracks that topped the chart include Dynamite, Savage Love, Life Goes On, Butter, Permission to Dance and My Universe.
BTS new song Swim Billboard ranking explained
Swim is recorded as the 1,190th No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 and the 89th song to reach No. 1 upon entry. "It is the first time in nearly half a century since the Bee Gees, who recorded nine No. 1 songs from 1971 to 1979, that a group has achieved the most No. 1 hits," Billboard stated.
The song opened with over 15.3 million streams, 25.8 million radio listeners, and a total of 154,000 digital and physical single sales (from March 20 to 26). It entered the Billboard 'Streaming Songs Chart' at No. 2, a new record for the group's highest position. It debuted at No. 18 on the 'Radio Songs Chart', marking the band's highest entry to date. It also claimed the No. 1 spot on the 'Digital Song Sales Chart', becoming BTS' 13th No. 1 song.
With all these achievements, the global K-pop band has now become the group with the most No. 1 songs on that chart.
BTS has also become the fifth group to have the most No. 1 songs since the 'Hot 100' chart started in August 1958. The Beatles hold the record for the most No. 1 songs by a group with 20, followed by The Supremes (12), the Bee Gees (9), and The Rolling Stones (8).