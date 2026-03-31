BTS' Swim Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100

The song opened with over 15.3 million streams, 25.8 million radio listeners, and a total of 154,000 digital and physical single sales (from March 20 to 26). It entered the Billboard 'Streaming Songs Chart' at No. 2, a new record for the group's highest position. It debuted at No. 18 on the 'Radio Songs Chart', marking the band's highest entry to date. It also claimed the No. 1 spot on the 'Digital Song Sales Chart', becoming BTS' 13th No. 1 song.